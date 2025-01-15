1,4 Butanediol Market Insights And Industry Forecast, 2032 - Bio-Based 1,4 Butanediol Presents New Growth Opportunities Amid Sustainability Push

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1,4 Butanediol Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by type, derivative, vertical, and region.

According to this report, the global 1,4 butanediol market size reached a value of USD 7.60 billion in 2023. Aided by the rising demand for plastics and pharmaceutical products, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.10% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 13.2 billion by 2032.



The global market for 1,4 butanediol is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by its widespread applications in the automotive industry. The rising production of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the demand for high-performance engineering plastics such as PBT, which relies on BDO as a precursor. Additionally, the growing trend towards electric vehicles (EVs) and advancements in automotive technologies are further boosting the demand for BDO-based materials, which are valued for their durability and heat resistance.

Moreover, the textile industry is another significant contributor to the 1,4 butanediol market value, aided by the growing popularity of spandex fibres used in sportswear, activewear, and fashion apparel. As consumer preferences shift towards comfort and flexibility in clothing, spandex - produced using BDO-derived THF - continues to experience strong demand, thereby propelling market growth.

The electronics industry also plays a vital role in the global 1,4 butanediol market growth. With the increasing need for durable and heat-resistant polymers in the production of electronic components, BDO-based PBT resins are gaining traction. The growing demand for smartphones, laptops, and other electronic devices has further fuelled the use of BDO in this sector.

1,4 Butanediol's versatility is reflected in its diverse industrial applications. One of the most significant uses of BDO is in the production of polyurethanes, where it acts as a chain extender. Polyurethanes are used in various products, including foams, coatings, adhesives, and elastomers, making BDO an essential ingredient in multiple industries, such as construction, furniture, and automotive manufacturing. This is expected to fuel the demand for 1,4 butanediol globally.

Additionally, BDO is widely used in the production of biodegradable plastics. With the growing global focus on sustainability and the reduction of plastic waste, BDO-derived polybutylene succinate (PBS) and polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) are gaining popularity as environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional plastics. These biodegradable materials are used in packaging, agriculture, and other sectors, contributing to the eco-friendly transformation of industries. This is expected to boost the 1,4 butanediol market revenue.

The pharmaceutical industry also utilises BDO as an intermediate in the production of various solvents and drugs. Its chemical properties make it an important component in drug delivery systems and the formulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

There are significant opportunities in the global 1,4 butanediol market landscape. One such opportunity lies in the growing trend towards bio-based and renewable chemicals. Bio-based BDO, produced from renewable feedstocks such as biomass, offers a sustainable alternative to traditional petrochemical-based BDO. With increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products and stringent regulations promoting sustainability, bio-based BDO is likely to experience significant growth, offering new avenues for market expansion.

As per the global 1,4 butanediol market analysis, the Asia-Pacific region leads the demand for BDO due to its strong industrial base, particularly in China and India. The region's dominance is driven by growing demand from key industries such as plastics, textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, increasing production of spandex, solvents, and other derivatives further boosts market growth. Rapid industrialization, coupled with favorable government initiatives, makes Asia-Pacific the largest and fastest-growing market for 1,4 butanediol.

Therefore, the global 1,4 butanediol market demand is being driven by its widespread applications across various industries, including automotive, textiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Despite challenges such as raw material price volatility and environmental concerns, the market is expected to thrive, supported by the growing demand for bio-based BDO and the continued expansion of the EV and biodegradable plastics sectors. With increasing focus on sustainability and innovation, the 1,4 butanediol market is poised for further growth and development over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global 1,4 butanediol market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



BASF SE

Ashland Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Sipchem Company

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company

Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Sci.&Tech. Co. Ltd. Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes