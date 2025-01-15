National Ondemand Expands Fiber Construction And Last Mile Capabilities With Acquisition Of J. Tucker Construction, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREENVILLE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National OnDemand, (National), a leading provider of communication infrastructure solutions, announced today the of J. Tucker Construction, Inc., a Texas-based company with over 30 years of expertise in underground construction, last mile buried service wire, and fiber splicing services. This acquisition significantly enhances National's capacity to deliver turnkey solutions and supports the company's strategic focus on expanding its geographic footprint across the country.

Founded in 1991 by Jackie and Phyllis Tucker, J. Tucker Construction has built a strong reputation for excellence in telecommunications infrastructure, providing services such as aerial construction, directional boring, trenching, buried service wire placement, and fiber optic and copper splicing. With its established presence throughout Texas, J. Tucker Construction is a trusted partner for major telecommunications and internet service providers.

"We are thrilled to welcome J. Tucker Construction to the National OnDemand family," said Douglas Boteler, CEO of National OnDemand. "Their expertise in both construction and last mile perfectly complements our goals for growth in these critical areas. With their experienced team and commitment to quality, this acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver seamless and efficient solutions to our clients."

Under the leadership of Jason Tucker, who took ownership of the company in 2003, J. Tucker Construction has continued to evolve, offering advanced services that meet the needs of today's rapidly expanding broadband networks. With this acquisition, National OnDemand is poised to grow its capabilities in both existing and new markets, leveraging J. Tucker's skills and relationships with clients.

"This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for J. Tucker Construction and our team," said Jason Tucker, President of J. Tucker Construction. "National OnDemand's backing will allow us to grow our construction and last mile services while continuing to deliver the high-quality work our clients expect. We're excited about the future and the opportunities this creates for our team."

This acquisition reflects National OnDemand's commitment to its aggressive growth strategy, identifying complementary partners that align with its mission to deliver innovative communications infrastructure solutions on demand, anywhere in the U.S.

About National

OnDemand, Inc.

National

OnDemand, Inc. is a communications and telecom infrastructure provider delivering service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy and Technology sectors in

the United States. Headquartered in

Burlington, North Carolina, the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions – on demand, anywhere in the U.S. and has secured and sustained its current standing in the market through the successful completion of mergers and acquisitions, along with demonstrable, steady organic growth.

