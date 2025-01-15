Stratus Building Solutions Sees Outstanding Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award-Winning Green Commercial Cleaning Company Added 14 New Master Territories in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Building Solutions , the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, continued its accelerated growth by adding 14 new master franchise territories in the past year. This marks a new record for the company which saw tremendous expansion in the United States as it added locations from Nevada to New Hampshire, including two new cities in both Virginia and Florida.

Rob Lancit, Vice President of Franchise Development for Stratus Building Solutions, was instrumental in securing new territories and was thrilled with the record-breaking year.

"It's really a testament to our unwavering commitment to our franchisees. We offer an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurial leaders to forge a new path, foster success and make a meaningful impact," said Lancit. "With 9 revenue streams, 90% of which are recurring, and average unit volumes exceeding $3 million, it's a proven and lucrative business model. We're giving our franchisees the tools to step into a growing, high-demand industry with the benefit of a structured system, comprehensive training, and ongoing support."

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions has become an industry leading franchise with a proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices. Master Franchisees help others to uncover the potential of the Stratus Building Solutions Unit Franchise opportunity and choose the specific model and investment that fits their lifestyle and financial goals.

"I chose to become a Stratus Master Franchisee because of their proven business model, unparalleled support, and commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Taylor Watson, a recent Stratus Master Franchisee. "Stratus not only offers the tools and training to succeed but also fosters a collaborative network of franchise owners, creating a unique opportunity to thrive in a high-demand industry while helping others achieve their entrepreneurial goals."

With so many reasons to believe in Stratus Building Solutions, the brand invites entrepreneurs to explore the benefits of collaborating, which include a recurring revenue stream, recession-resistant and in-demand service offerings, custom technology and marketing software systems, exclusive territory opportunities, and much more.

"We have a model and a culture in place at Stratus that permeates from the top down," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "I believe people are drawn to the strength of our brand and the outstanding results we deliver across the United States and Canada. When they see that, they want to be part of something truly great."

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 4,400 unit-franchisees in 80 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit franchise/master-franchise

