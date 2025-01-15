Family Enterprise USA Forms Women's Business Owners Group With Mission To Address Challenges Women-Owned Businesses Face

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Group will engage with Congressional Family Business Caucus on specific issues, policies affecting Women-owned businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Family Enterprise USA has formed the Women's Business Owners Group , a coalition dedicated to addressing the challenges women-owned businesses face in today's economy.The announcement of the new group was made by Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA). The Women's Business Owners Group's (The Group) mission is to“amplify the voices of women entrepreneurs, foster collaboration, and advocate for policies that promote equity in all businesses.”The Group, according to Soldano, will engage directly with members of Congress, including members of the Congressional Family Business Caucus. Topics will include women's labor force participation, tax and economic issues , community involvement, and government oversight.The Congressional Family Business Caucus is a bipartisan, educational Caucus intended to bring awareness to the issues facing family businesses. Last year, the Caucus was co-chaired by Representatives Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Brad Schneider (D-Ill), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Henry Cuellar (D-TX), and has approximately 50 members.“This new coalition of women business owners was created to highlight the important role of women-owned businesses play in the U.S. economy,” said Soldano about The Group.“The goal is to educate our lawmakers on the importance of women-owned businesses and to discuss these businesses in the context of broader family-owned business issues,” she said.“Now more than ever, women-owned businesses deserve a seat at the policymaking table.”Women-owned businesses represent nearly 40 percent of all U.S. businesses, or over 14 million businesses in total, and account for $2.7 trillion in revenue, according to Wells Fargo Bank's 2024“Impact of Women-Owned Business Report.”Women-owned businesses employ over 12.2 million employees nationwide. Notably, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, women-owned businesses added 1.4 million jobs to the U.S. economy, according to the Wells Fargo research.The Group is comprised of women business owners who want to“share their experiences, challenges, and successes in entrepreneurship and working with stakeholders to create actionable solutions,” according to its mission statement.The Group's potential activities, according to Soldano, will include a Congressional Advisory Group, regional networking events, organizing educational seminars, and recurring participation in FEUSA's podcast,“The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill.”Additionally, The Group may also participate in events and meetings with Members of Congress and constituents in Washington, D.C., or in congressional districts across the country. The Group will hold its first 2025 meeting on January 23 in Laguna Beach, Calif.It should be noted, The Group states, that women-owned businesses are found across a wide cross section of industries, including in the healthcare, professional services, retail, real estate, manufacturing, food, construction industries government contracting, technology and many more.According to research, America's multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country's private workforce, the research shows.The Group is offering women business owners the opportunity to support its mission through memberships and sponsorships.For more information on The Group and how to become a member, contact: Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, at ....About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.

