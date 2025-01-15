UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV) Engages Legal Counsel To Initiate Uplisting Process With Ultimate Goal Of NASDAQ Listing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uplisting Strengthens Positioning and Expansion

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and airship technology, has retained counsel to begin its uplisting process to the OTCQB marketplace, with the ultimate objective of securing a listing. This move aligns with the company's rapid expansion, rising & commercial contract opportunities, and technological advancements in surveillance, defense, communications and many other vertical applications.

With border security and aerial surveillance, a priority for the incoming U.S. administration and other friendly global governments, UAV Corp. is well-positioned to secure high-value defense/security contracts. The company's DART Series airships and UAV platforms offer real-time reconnaissance, border patrol, and intelligence-gathering capabilities, making them ideal for government and commercial applications.

Strategic Growth & Recent Milestones



$1.5 Billion in Contracts : UAV Corp. is advancing negotiations on major government and commercial contracts, leveraging its DART SA70-12 and DART MA 600 airship platforms.

$105M in Sales LOIs : potential global partners have signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) totaling over $105 million for UAV Corp.'s DART Series airships.

Partnership with Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG) : UAV Corp. is integrating Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) technologies into its UAV systems to enhance defense and commercial capabilities. Expansion of Facilities : The company is preparing to break ground on the“SKY” hangar at Skyborne's Costin Airport, furthering pilot training, UAV testing, and production.

NASDAQ Uplisting & Shareholder Value

As UAV Corp. advances its OTCQB uplisting and NASDAQ eligibility, it remains focused on financial growth and investor confidence. Recent initiatives include:



Reduction of Authorized Shares to optimize capital structure. Integration of AI-driven drone systems and hybrid hydrogen fuel propulsion for enhanced sustainability and efficiency.

UAV Corp Advances Regional Innovation with T-Wing Drone Assembly

As part of its ongoing development initiatives, on Thursday, UAV Corp. is welcoming representatives from the Economic Development Council (EDC) and engineers from Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG) to its facilities. The visit focused on the assembly of the T-Wing drone, which arrived on Monday, fostering collaboration between economic stakeholders and engineering teams. This effort highlights UAV Corp.'s dedication to innovation and economic growth within the region, solidifying its position as a leader in aerospace manufacturing and development. A follow-up release will provide updates on the progress and outcomes of this initiative.

Looking Ahead

With strong momentum and increasing global demand for its UAV and airship solutions, UAV Corp. is positioned for significant growth in 2025 and beyond. The company's DART Series airships, VTOL drone platforms, and surveillance technologies will play a key role in government defense initiatives and commercial expansion.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a leading developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, specializing in national security, border surveillance, and aerospace solutions. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, UAV Corp. is driving the future of high-performance, sustainable UAV systems. For more information about UMAV Corp and its innovative technologies, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated contracts, government partnerships, uplisting efforts, and financial projections. Actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Michael Lawson-CEO

