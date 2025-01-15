(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Windsor Mills, M, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: YYAI) is proud to announce that Yuanyu Enterprise Management Limited (YYEM), in which Connexa holds a 70% ownership stake, is launching an exciting new vertical centered on social networking applications. This new venture is expected to include live-streaming, voice chat rooms, gaming, and influencer-driven user-generated content (UGC). In a significant validation of this expansion, TikTok's subsidiary covering the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is in advanced discussions to sign an MCN (Multi-Channel Network) contract with YYEM to purchase content created by influencers within the network that YYEM is developing. This content is expected to feature popular Twitch hosts producing engaging broadcasts across various categories, including sports, gaming, and lifestyle topics.

With TikTok facing uncertainty in North America, YYEM is aiming to capitalize on the platform's massive reach in the MENA region. As of July 2024, countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia reported TikTok penetration rates exceeding 120% of the adult population, making this a prime market for YYAI and YYEM to target with our new venture.

Chenlong Liu, Director of YYAI, commented, "The MENA region represents a tremendous opportunity for launching this innovative social networking and content creation business. With the current challenges TikTok faces in the United States, the timing could not be better for a partnership with them focused elsewhere. TikTok's negotiations with YYEM not only validate our entry into the social networking market but also highlight the potential of the extensive influencer network we are developing. We anticipate that our new social networking vertical will help position YYAI as a global technology leader with comprehensive capabilities, paving the way for significant growth and innovation.”

This expansion aligns with Connexa's mission to leverage technology and partnerships to unlock new opportunities in the digital landscape. By combining a portfolio of innovative technologies with an extensive influencer network, Connexa and YYEM are aiming to redefine content creation in one of TikTok's most engaged markets.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI), via its majority-owned subsidiary, Yuanyu Enterprise Management Co., Limited, operates across the rapidly emerging Love and Marriage sector. Yuanyu Enterprise Management Co., Limited owns numerous patents, technologies and algorithms that drive its big data and matchmaking analyses, deriving its current revenues from royalties.

