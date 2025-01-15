SKYX Announces That It Will Begin Supplying Its Products To 140 Commercial Units In January 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As SKYX Continues to Grow its Penetration, it is Expected to Developer Jeremiah Baron Companies Products to a Total of 1000 Mixed-Use Residential and Commercial Units

The Products that are Expected to be Supplied to the Mixed-Use Project will include Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, Smart Plug & Play Products including Lighting, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lights, EXIT Signs, Emergency Lights, Down Lights, and Indoor and Outdoor Wall Lights

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with more than 97 issued and pending patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, announces that it will start supplying its products to developer Jeremiah Baron Companies for 140 commercial units representing the initial rollout of overall projects.

During the course of the projects, SKYX is expected to deliver tens of thousands of its products, representing a variety of its advanced and smart platform technology plug & play products. Delivery is expected to start in January 2025 and to continue throughout the construction of the developments in the state of Florida.

Rani Kohen, Founder/Inventor and Executive Chairman, of SKYX Platforms, said:“This is another step towards our goal of making homes and buildings become advanced, safe, and smart as the new standard. We are eager to continue to demonstrate our advanced smart platform technology's ability to instantly make homes and buildings become advanced, safe, and smart.”

Jeremiah Baron, CEO and Founder of Jeremiah Baron Companies, said:“We are looking forward to developing and providing safe, smart, and advanced residential and commercial projects utilizing SKYX's game changing technologies. This enables us to create substantial added value to our homes and buildings as well as for our customers, while realizing significant cost and time savings.” About Jeremiah Baron, click here:

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 97 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

...