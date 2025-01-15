Datalink Unveils New Website To Increase Accessibility To Their Customer Support And Market Intelligence Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ashley BairdATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Datalink, a subsidiary of NA Williams Company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website. The new site provides a streamlined experience for companies seeking to improve their customer experience by providing live customer support and gaining deeper intelligence on market dynamics impacting their specific industry.The website features a detailed set of capabilities and solutions clients can deploy to enhance their customer engagement. Key capabilities highlighted are:.Customer Support: Inbound call, text, chat, email, call routing, and CRM integrations..Inside Sales: Inbound/Outbound lead generation, product quotes, and order management..Market Intelligence : B2B/B2C call and email surveys, and detailed market intelligence insights for informed decision-making..Price Shops: retail price shop services for accurate, real-time pricing intelligence to help your business stay competitive.Marketing & Promotion: Customer outreach, marketing follow-up, promotions, and loyalty support.Datalink has been providing bilingual live customer support solutions across the US since their founding in 2008. Their capabilities are flexible and can be implemented to meet the unique needs of each client. Although they serve all industries, by visiting their site, businesses can view common solutions for specific industries such as, Retail, Automotive, Commercial Vehicle Fleet, Industrial, and others.“We are thrilled to launch our newly designed website, which underscores Datalink's commitment to innovation and accessibility,” said Ashley Baird, Director of Operations at Datalink.“This platform represents a new era for Datalink as we enhance awareness of, and accessibility to, our exceptional customer support services.”Visit the new website at and explore all Datalink has to offer.About DatalinkDatalink, a subsidiary of NA Williams Company, specializes in helping businesses enhance their customer relationships by providing live customer support, lead generation, market intelligence, and industry solutions across the US. Founded in 2008, Datalink is headquartered in Acworth, Georgia providing services for B2B and B2C markets.For more information, visit

