Spread-Bet.Uk Reveals The Best Spread Betting Brokers For 2025

The annual awards are designed to help UK traders navigate the competitive spread betting market, focusing exclusively on FCA-regulated brokers to ensure safety and transparency. Categories for this year's awards included Best Overall Broker, Best Beginner Spread Betting, and Top MT4 Spread Betting Broker.

2025 Evaluation Criteria

co evaluated 16 FCA regulated brokers using a fine-tuned methodology. The analysis included spread betting platform options, trading conditions, execution speeds, and customer support. Spreads, access, and additional tools like automation and risk management features also played a central role in determining the winners.

"Our goal is to empower traders by providing unbiased insights into the best spread betting brokers," said Justin Grossbard, co-founder of co. "With these rankings, we aim to simplify broker selection and help spread bettors make more informed decisions and avoid misleading brokerages."

2025 Award Highlights



Best Spread Betting Broker Overall: Pepperstone

Recognised for its ultra-tight spreads, lightning-fast execution, and compatibility with trading platforms like MetaTrader 4, cTrader, and TradingView.

Best Mobile Spread Betting Platform: SpreadEx

Awarded for its user-friendly mobile app, offering seamless access to over 10,000 markets, perfect for trading on the go.

Best Beginner Spread Betting Platform: OANDA

Praised for its intuitive OANDA Trade platform, low entry stakes starting at £0.01, and free Autochartist signals, making it a popular choice for beginner traders. Best MT4 Spread Betting Broker: FXCM

Acknowledged for its MetaTrader 4 integration, beginner-friendly automation tools like Capitalise, and competitive spreads.

Emerging Trends in Spread

Betting

This year's awards reflect an evolving landscape, with spread bettors

prioritising mobile accessibility, advanced charting tools, and automated trading solutions. FCA regulated brokers continue to play a vital role in ensuring a safe trading environment, further solidifying the UK's position as a global leader in spread betting.

For the full list of winners and detailed analysis, you can read about the best spread betting platforms for 2025 at href="" rel="nofollow" c .

