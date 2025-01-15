NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global temperature controlled packaging solution market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. According to recent market analysis, the industry is expected to grow from USD 13.8 billion in 2025 to USD 23.6 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In 2024, the market generated USD 13.1 billion in revenue, demonstrating its expanding role in various sectors.

One of the primary drivers of this growth is the healthcare sector, which heavily relies on temperature controlled packaging to maintain the safety, potency, and efficacy of temperature-sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. With stringent regulatory requirements for the transportation and storage of these products, demand for advanced packaging solutions has surged. By 2035, the healthcare sector is expected to account for more than 37% of the overall market share, underscoring its critical role in driving market expansion.

The increasing need for reliable cold chain solutions in healthcare, along with advancements in packaging technology, is anticipated to propel market growth. As companies strive to meet regulatory compliance and ensure product integrity, investments in temperature controlled packaging solutions will continue to rise globally.

Understanding the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market

The Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market refers to the industry that provides packaging systems specifically designed to maintain a consistent temperature range for temperature-sensitive products during storage, handling, and transportation. These solutions are critical for ensuring product integrity, quality, and safety, especially in industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverages, and chemicals.

Key Takeaways From the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market Report



The global temperature-controlled packaging solution market experienced a CAGR of 4% during the historical period from 2020 to 2024.

The market value for temperature-controlled packaging reached USD 13.1 billion in 2024, reflecting positive growth.

Canada is projected to lead in North America with a CAGR of 5.8% through 2035.

Spain in Europe is expected to have a CAGR of 4.6% by 2035.

The 251-750 ml capacity segment is expected to hold a 43.2% market share by 2035. Bottles are forecasted to dominate the market, holding a 73.6% share by 2035.

"The temperature-controlled packaging solution market is driven by the rising demand for safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products. With sectors like pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics investing in innovative packaging technologies, this market is poised for long-term expansion. As regulatory standards evolve, the focus on sustainability and efficiency in packaging will be key to meeting market demands." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





What propels the growth of Temperature Controlled packaging Solutions market?

“Growing Demand for Biologics to Propel the Growth”

Demand for biologics is anticipated to outpace overall pharmaceutical spending growth, and biologics are expected to represent 20% of the total expenditure of the industry in the foreseeable future. This unprecedented shift towards structurally-complex biotechnology drugs that require continuous temperature control plays a substantial part in the raising the demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions across the globe. Introduction to novel therapies such as stem cells, monoclonal antibodies, and r-proteins has made the use of temperature controlled packaging solutions necessary.

What's with Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions?

“Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Gaining Traction in Pharmaceutical Logistics”

Pharmaceutical products require different temperature ranges during transit along with proper compilation and sorting, which is required for efficient deliveries of such products to the respective pharmacies. Use of the active cooling method is not preferred when ordered quantity of pharmacies is low in volume, as it is not economical for a distributor to deliver products with different temperature range requirements at every pharmacy location with a single van. For such cases, the passive cooling method, which is a more cost-effective temperature controlled shipper packaging, can help distributors. The transportation of temperature-sensitive products with use of passive systems such as temperature controlled packaging offers better flexibility of transportation and ease of handling, and reduces damage during transportation.

Rental Packaging Solutions being preferred?

“Rising Adoption of Rental Packaging Solutions”

There has been a growing preference for more cost-effective temperature controlled packaging shippers/containers. Several players operating in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market are offering rental solutions, attributable to the high costs of durable insulated containers prominently used in the food industry. The presence of logistic/packaging companies that offer renting solutions has an adverse impact on the sales revenues of one-time use shippers and containers. However, only a handful of companies currently offer rental temperature controlled packaging solutions designed for pharmaceuticals manufacturers and are mainly concentrated in the developed countries. Moreover, emerging local and regional players are entering the market, which is further affecting the sales revenue for manufacturers. Manufacturers in the temperature controlled packaging solutions market can gain profits by offering rental solutions in this increasingly competitive market.

What are the Challenges to Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market?

Regulation like 21 CFR 211.150 does talk about the distribution procedures pertaining to temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products. The WHO has also put forth these regulations. They fall in the category of GDP (Good Distribution Practices) regulations. The product's efficiency is thus ascertained by managing passive and active shipments for air and road transport for several cold chains.

Standard tests are being conducted for validating the packaging system's ability regarding maintenance of temperature range. As per the IATA (International Air Transport Association), TCR (Temperature Control Regulations) do contain information and needs (Government regulations, Carrier Regulations, Packaging, and likewise) prior to shipping any of the temperature-sensitive products. The ISTA (International Safe Transit Association) has set standards on the count of package transportation at the global level. These standards are inclusive of 3A, 7E, 20, and 7D.

With need to check environmental pollution, the EU has put forth regulations for recovering post-consumer waste. The cold chain gives packaging waste owing to certain players adopting obsolete delivery solutions. Compliance with the regulations mentioned above is definitely a challenge, particularly for the emerging economies.

Challenges Faced by the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution Market

