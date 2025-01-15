Start.Io Partners With Intent IQ To Enhance Ad Bids With Alternative ID Solution And Audience Extension

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Start.io experiences 9.8% higher fill rate and 12% higher daily revenue partnering with Intent IQ's alternative ID platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start.io, an industry-leading, mobile-driven SSP, today announced its partnership with Intent IQ, a leader in identity resolution, to expand its audience targeting capabilities.

Under this partnership, Start.io matched mobile advertising IDs (MAIDs) with their corresponding alternative IDs using Intent IQ's identity platform. In a test involving millions of real-world ads, Start.io was able to achieve an average 9.8 percent higher fill rate, and 12 percent higher daily revenue from ads enhanced by data from Intent IQ's platform.

“We are laser-focused on helping mobile publishers compete for the highest possible CPMs,” said Andrew Younan, SVP of Product & Engineering at“Partnering with Intent IQ has been hugely beneficial for us and the publishers we work with. In an industry as hyper-optimized as ours, winning 12 percent higher revenue per day is a game-changer.”

“Our partnership with demonstrates how effective our alternative ID can be in mobile environments in addition to traditional desktop environments,” said Dror Ben Yishai, CTO of Intent IQ.“By extending our bid enhancement solution to mobile publishers with we are helping these publishers drive material differences in their business outcome in a very competitive space.”

Start.io delivers hundreds of millions of ads per day to thousands of publishers. Embedded in each ad request, where allowed, is a mobile advertising ID, which brands use to target specific types of consumers based on their demographics and interests.

Intent IQ's identity resolution platform matches MAIDs and other industry-standard advertising identifiers with alternative IDs, which can contain additional contextual and demographic data to improve ad targeting.

Start.io was able to match millions of MAIDs on its platform with their corresponding alternative IDs using Intent IQ's platform. In its test, Start.io sent ad requests that contained MAIDs and alternative IDs, and compared their performance with a control group that contained MAIDs exclusively.

Start.io will roll out enhanced mobile ad requests to all of its demand partners in the coming weeks.

About Start.io

Start.io is a sell-side omnichannel advertising platform powered by real-time mobile audiences. We deliver hundreds of millions of ads per day across more than 500,000 active apps. Our platform uses artificial intelligence to deliver more efficient, effective, and precise digital advertising campaigns. Our direct integration with thousands of mobile publishers gives us access to more than 50 billion first-party data signals per day across the globe. Marketers use these anonymized signals to understand and predict consumer behavior, identify new opportunities, and fuel business growth.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-forward next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology is powering many of the leading platforms in the industry. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio currently comprising over 170 granted patents. Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph with unparalleled accuracy and scale that connects all screens and devices, in real-time, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit

