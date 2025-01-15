Securetech Announces New CEO Appointment To Lead Future Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Minnesota, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH ), a leading developer and marketer of cutting-edge security and safety technologies such as Top Kontrol and the parent of Piranha Blockchain, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on incubating and advancing early-stage blockchain, cybersecurity, and technologies, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team. Kao Lee has transitioned from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to General Manager of Top Kontrol. The Board of Directors has appointed J. Scott Sitra as the new President, CEO, and Board Member.

Kao Lee, who co-founded SecureTech in 2017, will now focus his efforts on further developing the Top Kontrol brand. The Board appreciates Mr. Lee's continued commitment and leadership and looks forward to his ongoing contributions to the Top Kontrol product line.

J. Scott Sitra joins SecureTech with over 37 years of professional experience in securities and global regulatory compliance. He has held senior positions in various public companies, guiding them through various phases of business, including early-stage formation, raising capital, establishing international supply chains, product development and launches, and pursuing merger & acquisition opportunities. Mr. Sitra's private consulting firm, Taurus Financial Partners, has played a key role in supporting SecureTech's regulatory compliance since its inception, making him well-acquainted with the company's operations.

"I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead for SecureTech," said Mr. Sitra. "I look forward to working with the SecureTech team to achieve our shared vision for the company's future. My experience with both public and private companies has provided me with valuable insights and experiences which I plan to leverage to drive SecureTech's growth while navigating the challenges smaller public companies face."

"Like all public companies, our shareholders are the foundation of the company. I have many new ideas that will help accelerate SecureTech's growth not only in 2025 but for many years still to come. I look forward to sharing these exciting developments with our loyal shareholders soon," Mr. Sitra concluded.

Mr. Lee, now General Manager of Top Kontrol, said, "This is an exciting new chapter for SecureTech. Mr. Sitra brings a wealth of experience and fresh ideas that will help propel SecureTech forward. I look forward to working with him in my new role to continue building the Top Kontrol brand."

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is a company at the forefront of developing and marketing security and safety devices, products, and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol® , the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is developing advanced cybersecurity technologies for blockchain and cryptocurrency systems and platforms. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com , , and .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“ SecureTech ”) believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about SecureTech and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled“Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC's website at . Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. SecureTech has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

+1 (651) 317-8990

...