Lisata Therapeutics To Present At The 2025 Sequire Investor Summit
1/15/2025 8:31:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata”), a clinical-stage Pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit being held January 21-23, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Dr. Mazzo's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time. For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at .
About SRAX
SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's internalizing RGD, or arginylglycylaspartic acid, (iRGD) cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology . The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations into early 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. Learn more about certepetide's mechanism of action in our short film . For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Investors:
Lisata Therapeutics
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: ...
Media:
ICR Healthcare
Elizabeth Coleman
Senior Associate
Phone: 203-682-4783
Email: ...
