FCCI Insurance Group Transforms Customer Experience With Glia Call Center And Digital Customer Service

Insurance company launches Glia, creating a unified experience for customers and CSRs and strengthening data and reporting capabilities

Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, and FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI today announced that the insurance company has successfully gone live with Glia to enhance the customer and Customer Service Representative (CSR) experience while creating deeper visibility into contact center operations. Purpose-built for the insurance industry, Glia's modern, state-of-the-art contact center solution enables FCCI to unify all voice and digital interactions on a single platform that empowers the FCCI claims and billing teams to provide faster, more personalized customer service.

FCCI provides commercial P&C insurance, allowing businesses to grow and succeed while knowing their risks are managed and claims will be resolved fairly. Looking to upgrade its legacy phone system, FCCI sought a more modern, unified platform that could integrate with its core systems and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform to create a simplified experience for its CSRs. The company selected Glia for its innovative voice and digital technology as well as its industry focus on transforming insurance interactions.

"FCCI promises our customers that we will always treat them with 'extra mile' service, and Glia's modern technology directly supports that mission regardless of which channel a customer chooses to interact with us in," said Dave Patel, EVP, Chief Information Officer at FCCI. "With its advanced ChannelLess® contact center platform, Glia is facilitating more effortless interactions with CSRs and customers while providing greater transparency into contact center performance, enabling us to make faster, more informed decisions. We are confident our partnership with Glia will be a competitive differentiator."

With Glia, FCCI's customer service team will have instant access to relevant customer data from its core systems, increasing productivity and efficiency by eliminating unnecessary toggling between multiple systems. Glia's unified reporting across all voice and digital interactions provides FCCI with instant, powerful insights that will help the business continue to optimize its customer experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with FCCI to help them deliver an exceptional customer experience in today's fast-paced, digital-first world," said Ryan Baillargeon, Insurance Lead at Glia. "By leveraging Glia's modern, state-of-the-art contact center, FCCI is fostering stronger CSR and customer loyalty and gaining valuable insights through real-time data across all of their interactions. As we kick off 2025, we're excited to see the continued momentum around our innovative contact center platform for insurance."

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management-redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a

Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

company for a fifth year in a row and a

Great Place to Work

(with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at

glia .

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded 1959 in Sarasota, Florida,

FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services, and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 551 contracted agencies and 3,839 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella, and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 45 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $3 billion in assets and $1.1 billion in direct written premiums. It is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia. To learn more, visit .

