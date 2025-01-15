Uplevel 'Levels Up' With A Method For Change That Unlocks The 'How' Behind Engineering Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Uplevel System Now Blends Trusted Analytics with New Change Enablement Offering - so Organizations Can Turn Engineering Data into Direction that Impacts Their Businesses

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numbers are powerful, but they can't solve everything. So,

Uplevel, the engineering optimization system , has added the Uplevel Method, a hands-on practice to help companies turn engineering metrics into meaningful change.

The Uplevel Method complements Uplevel's core engineering intelligence . Now, with the holistic Uplevel system , companies can combine actionable data with expert guidance to build more effective engineering cultures, tackle productivity challenges head-on, and deliver value to their organizations faster.

"Big organizations are drowning in data and still struggle to drive meaningful improvement. The challenge is turning data into action that sticks," said Joe Levy, Uplevel CEO. "That's why we've introduced a complete solution: expanding our platform to include a system of iterative change enablement that supports transformation. For the first time, engineering teams can be confident in taking action, and not just fatigued with another dashboard."

Tapping into Software + Change

Uplevel's platform, its primary offering since 2018, surfaces hard-to-see metrics and takes the guesswork out of determining what's eating up software development cycles. Leading organizations worldwide - including Accolade, Twilio, Xactly and many more - use Uplevel to prioritize the highest-value engineering initiatives and reduce the overhead of operational and support work and bottlenecks in delivery.

But as pressure continues to mount on engineering organizations to improve performance and maximize value to customers, they often need a holistic strategy that accounts for software engineering as both a technical and social practice. According to research from McKinsey , 70% of transformations fail due to an inability to overcome organizational friction, suggesting that the human element often falls behind.

By tapping into insights from Uplevel's trusted platform and, now, human expertise to help leaders see the full context and gain developer buy-in, companies can reduce the friction engineering leaders must overcome to drive change.

"Larger organizations need to not only instrument their product engineering practices, but also to overlay context and turn that data into useful insights and actions," said Mark Nelson, former CEO of Tableau (acquired by Salesforce) and adviser to Uplevel. "While engineering organizations each have unique attributes, the overall practice of building great software is repeatable with common organizational attributes. It's great to see

Uplevel leveraging the advanced instrumentation of their platform, along with the personalized services that leverage their knowledge gained from working with multiple organizations, into a single system to help companies build better product engineering practices and organizations."

What's New

Because organizational change is complex and often requires more than metrics, Uplevel's new offering - the "Uplevel Method" - adds the "how" to the "what." With the Uplevel Method:



Smart data meets smart people

- Uplevel brings experienced engineering leaders and change management experts with decades of combined expertise. They understand the unique challenges engineering organizations face and know what it takes to diagnose issues and drive improvements - including results like a 20x increase in deployment velocity and 25% increase in customer satisfaction scores.



The Method starts with an assessment

- Through stakeholder interviews and a developer survey, Uplevel puts context to the technical, structural and interpersonal factors that impact engineering organizations. Uplevel's deep platform data and assessment results provide clarity on the biggest opportunities for action. Results are presented in hands-on insights workshops at the team level to involve developers in ideation for improvement and an "executive readout" with high-level opportunities and recommendations for impactful change.

Leaders learn how to drive results that stick

- Using its proprietary WAVE framework for engineering effectiveness, Uplevel's change experts provide in-depth training and enablement at the team and leadership levels. Organizations build the skills to maximize business value and navigate the challenges of balancing technical and human needs.

Why it Matters

By harnessing the combined power of the Uplevel Method and Uplevel platform, engineering leaders can:



Save time

- With the ability to rapidly identify problems and jump straight to solutions.



Make change stick

- Getting equipped with insights and skills to tackle issues now and in the future.

Be the hero

- Driving measurable improvements to engineering output and culture, while reducing team burnout.

For more information about the Uplevel system, please see .

About Uplevel

Uplevel is the engineering optimization system that makes it easier for tech leaders to deliver value sustainably and on time. Applying advanced data science to tooling and collaboration data, Uplevel surfaces the hard-to-find signals and enables the changes that organizations need to focus their efforts, prioritize initiatives, and build an effective engineering culture. With Uplevel, software development organizations worldwide push the limits of product velocity and generate exceptional ROI - making reliable decisions with data. For more, visit uplevelteam .

