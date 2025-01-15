Vantiq's Dr. Ryan Vega Honored With 2025 BIG Innovation Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Vantiq proudly announces that Dr. Ryan Vega, Chief Officer, has been named a winner of the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This recognition celebrates Dr. Vega's trailblazing contributions to healthcare innovation, transforming patient outcomes and saving lives through the power of real-time intelligent software.

"Innovation isn't just what we do at Vantiq-it's who we are," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq. "Dr. Vega's ability to merge clinical expertise with groundbreaking technology has not only helped Vantiq solve some of healthcare's most pressing challenges but also redefined the possibilities of patient care. This award is a testament to his extraordinary leadership and impact on the healthcare industry."

Dr. Vega's work at Vantiq exemplifies the intersection of technology and healthcare, driving solutions that enable faster, smarter and more effective care. By leveraging real-time intelligent systems, he has spearheaded initiatives that address critical challenges such as improving care coordination, enhancing emergency response and optimizing patient outcomes.

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Dr. Ryan Vega and Vantiq exemplify what it means to push boundaries and make a lasting impact globally. We're thrilled to honor their achievements."

The BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations and individuals that are advancing their industries through creativity, measurable results and significant impact. Winners are selected by a panel of seasoned executives who evaluate nominees based on their contributions to innovation and leadership.

About Vantiq

Our mission is to tackle the world's most critical challenges-from guiding emergency responders during disasters such as the LA wildfires to enabling smart safety across 10,000 cameras with Tag & Track technology at KAFD or delivering life-saving care through Mayo Clinic's intelligent ambulances.

Empowering organizations to create intelligent systems that save lives, improve outcomes and enhance productivity, our GenAI-powered software platform drives real-time intelligent solutions in healthcare, defense and disaster management. No other platform matches our ability to run anywhere, connect to anything, and communicate seamlessly-or take decisive action-when every second counts. For more information, please visit

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

