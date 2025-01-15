Extended Reality (XR) Technologies In The Energy Industry, 2024-2028 - Discover How Organizations Are Using Or Planning To Utilize Immersive Technologies And The Metaverse
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immersive Technologies Will Reshape Business Strategies and Drive the Seamless Integration of Cross-Industry Solutions
Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Reality, the New Frontier of the energy Transition, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The primary aim of this report is to examine the factors influencing the growth of extended reality (XR) technologies in the energy industry.
The publisher conducts an annual survey targeting IT and business decision-makers to gather their opinions on various technologies. This year, the survey includes a new section focused on understanding the perception and utilization of immersive technologies and the metaverse in the energy sector.
The study analyzes how respondents evaluate immersive technologies and the metaverse across various characteristics to gain insights into business priorities and identify major differentiating factors. The results offer a glimpse into enterprise decision-making processes, including:
How organizations are using or planning to utilize immersive technologies and the metaverse The primary concerns and interests organizations have regarding the implementation of these technologies
The report forecasts revenues of the total market and provides individual forecasts by type of XR technology. Applying XR technology segmentation by type, the study forecasts the virtual reality (VR) market separately from the augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) market. The report groups AR and MR technologies together as AR-MR because both experiences merge elements of real and virtual worlds, unlike a fully simulated or user-immersed VR experience.
Additionally, this report analyzes existing and future growth opportunities for digital twins (DTs) across various energy industry segments, as successful extended reality (XR) deployments in this sector will require the seamless integration of cross-industry solutions, including DTs.
The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth in this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered
Research Scope
Scope of Analysis VR/AR-MR Market Scope of Analysis Definitions VR/AR-MR Technologies - Spectrum of Immersiveness
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on XR, the Newest Frontier of the Energy Transition
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints VR/AR-MR Revenue Forecast Immersive Digital Services - Level of Knowledge Interest in Immersive Technologies Major Concerns about Investing in Immersive Digital Services Evaluating and Deploying Immersive Digital Technologies XR Growth Opportunities Deconstructing the Metaverse Wheel The Metaverse - Level of Knowledge Evaluating and Deploying Metaverse-related Tech The Metaverse's Potential for Organizations Benefits of Entering the Metaverse DT Technology Potential Growth Drivers Growth Restraints DT Revenue Forecast DTs in Power Generation DTs in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) DTs in Storage and Utilization DT Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: 5G Implementation Growth Opportunity 2: Training Growth Opportunity 3: Open-source Platforms
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps
List of Exhibits
