Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Packaging Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by material type, application, and region.

According to this report, the global biodegradable packaging market size reached a value of USD 103.88 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the growing global awareness of environmental concerns, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.60% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 169.38 billion by 2032.



With plastic pollution becoming an escalating global issue, governments and international organizations are pushing for stricter regulations on single-use plastics, leading to a shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions. This has led to an upsurge in demand for biodegradable packaging from businesses looking to reduce their environmental footprint and appeal to eco-conscious consumers. This is one of the major biodegradable packaging market trends.

The growing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products, especially in developed regions like North America and Europe, has significantly contributed to market growth. Many companies in the food and beverage sector are replacing conventional plastic packaging with biodegradable alternatives to align with their sustainability goals and cater to the rising demand for environmentally friendly packaging. As per the biodegradable packaging market analysis, the food and beverage industry, in particular, is a major consumer of biodegradable packaging.

The healthcare and personal care industries also represent significant market segments for biodegradable packaging. In healthcare, sustainable packaging is being increasingly adopted for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare products. Similarly, the personal care industry is witnessing a shift towards biodegradable packaging for skincare, cosmetics, and hygiene products, driven by consumer demand for green products. This is driving the biodegradable packaging market demand globally.

The market for biodegradable packaging is poised for further expansion due to increasing investments in the development of innovative and advanced materials. The growing research and development activities aimed at enhancing the durability, versatility, and performance of biodegradable packaging materials are expected to open new opportunities for market players. In addition, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities as awareness of sustainability grows and regulations around plastic usage tighten.

Despite the strong growth prospects, the biodegradable packaging market faces several challenges. One of the primary challenges is the relatively higher cost of biodegradable packaging compared to conventional plastic packaging. The production processes for biodegradable materials, such as polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), are still more expensive, which may limit the widespread adoption of these materials, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Several key trends are shaping the market for biodegradable packaging. One prominent trend is the growing preference for plant-based packaging materials. With the increasing focus on renewable resources, companies are exploring materials like cornstarch, sugarcane, and cellulose to produce biodegradable packaging that can replace petroleum-based plastics. These plant-based materials not only offer environmental benefits but also meet consumer demand for sustainable products.

The biodegradable packaging market development is driven by the rising environmental awareness, increasing government regulations, and growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. While challenges such as higher costs and limited composting infrastructure exist, ongoing innovation and advancements in biodegradable materials are expected to mitigate these issues and further drive market growth. With expanding applications across industries like food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care, the biodegradable packaging sector is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable packaging.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global biodegradable packaging market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



Tetra Laval International SA

Mondi PLC

Amcor PLC

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Elevate Packaging, Inc.

Westrock Co.

DS Smith PLC

Oji Holdings Corp. Duni AB (BioPak)

Key Attributes