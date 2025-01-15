(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Types of Construction, Tier Standards, and Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific data center construction market was valued at US$ 67.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 147.987 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Increasing Implementation of Hyperscalers and Colocation Boosts Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market

A hyperscale is a kind of large-scale data center that offers vast computing capabilities, often in the form of an elastic cloud platform. Organizations use them to manage and deliver extensive applications and services. The objective of hyperscalers is to expand their service offerings while maintaining better latency as well as improve availability in order to cover more ground. They face intense competition from colocation providers in addition to internal competitors. 37% of the capacity of data centers is owned by colocation providers such as Digital Realty, Equinix, CyrusOne, Chindata, and Global Switch; 32% by cloud service providers and hyperscalers; 20% by privately owned data centers; and 11% by telecoms.

Moreover, for small enterprises, constructing their data center involves huge capital. Since these enterprises have a limited budget or capital expenditure to construct a data center, the ROI is comparatively low. As a result, most of these enterprises are choosing colocation or cloud services. These companies do not require much storage space, and constructing their own data center is not feasible. Therefore, they depend on colocation or CSPs to store their data. Also, apart from the capital required to build a data center, other expenses and efforts such as maintenance and service become a burden for these companies.

Moreover, the demand for colocation services and hyperscalers is leading to the rise in the construction of mega data centers as they offer economies of scale. Thus, the increasing implementation of hyperscalers and colocation is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the Asia Pacific data center construction market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Overview

APAC comprises the majority of developing economies with the largest number of internet users. This factor presents significant opportunities for leading social media players and internet-based service providers to profit from the untapped APAC market. With the proliferation of cheap smartphones and tablets and increasing penetration of computing devices in businesses and households, the region accounts for the largest growing user base seeking internet-based services.

Thus, the strong growth of internet-connected users coupled with good economic growth in the region are the factors encouraging the enterprise and cloud service providers to establish servers in proximity to the users, enabling them to access data with reduced latency and reaction time. This factor contributes to the growth of the Asia Pacific data center construction market in the region.

Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Segmentation

The Asia Pacific data center construction market is segmented based on types of construction, tier standards, industry verticals, and country.

Based on types of construction, the Asia Pacific data center construction market is segmented into general construction, electrical design, and mechanical design. The electrical design segment held the largest share in 2022.

In terms of tier standards, the Asia Pacific data center construction market is segmented into tier 1 & tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. The tier 3 segment held the largest share in 2022.

By industry verticals, the Asia Pacific data center construction market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, education, manufacturing, retail, transportation, media & entertainment, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2022. Based on country, the Asia Pacific data center construction market is categorized into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. China dominated the Asia Pacific data center construction market in 2022. Rittal GmbH, Schneider Electric, DPR Construction, AECOM, Turner Construction, Eaton Corp and Nikom InfraSolutions are some of the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific data center construction market.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $147.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

4. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Rise in Launch of New Edge Data Centers

5.1.2 Rapid Expansion of IoT Services

5.1.3 Surge in Data Center Construction Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rise in Cost of Infrastructure Development

5.2.2 Complexities in Data Center Infrastructure and its Establishment

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Implementation of Hyperscalers and Colocation

5.3.2 Growing Construction of Tier 4 Data Centers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Green Data Centers

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Data Center Construction Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022-2030

6.2 Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Forecast Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Type of Construction

7.1 Electrical Construction

7.2 General Construction

7.3 Mechanical Construction

8. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Tier Standard

8.1 Tier 3

8.2 Tier 4

8.3 Tier 1 and Tier 2

9. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 IT and telecommunication

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.4 Retail

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Government

9.7 Transportation

9.8 Others

10. Asia Pacific Data Center Construction Market -Country Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Asia Pacific: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast Analysis - by Country

10.1.1.1 Asia Pacific: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast Analysis - by Country

10.1.1.2 China: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3 Japan: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.4 South Korea: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.5 India: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.6 Australia: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.7 Rest of APAC: Data Center Construction Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles



Rittal

Schneider Electric

DPR Construction

AECOM

Turner Construction

Eaton Corp Nikom InfraSolutions

