Dayforce To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results On February 5Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, (NYSE:DAY) (TSX:DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results before the open of regular trading on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The company will host a live webcast and call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 5, 2025 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial in at 877-497-9071 (USA) or 201-689-8727 (International). The webcast replay will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website.

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com .

Source: Dayforce, Inc.

For more information, contact:

David Niederman

Investor Relations

1-844-829-9499

...