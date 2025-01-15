(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Fiber Optics | Size, Growth, Share, Forecast, Analysis, Revenue, Value, Companies, & Trends: Market Forecast By End-Users And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UAE Fibre Optics Market Volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2024-2030

The UAE's Fibre Optics market is poised for significant growth, driven by the strong expansion of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. This sector's ongoing development, fueled by investments in digital transformation and the knowledge economy, will drive demand for advanced telecommunications infrastructure such as Fibre optics.

Additionally, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) completed the extension of over 350 kilometers of Fibre Optic (FO) ducts in 2022, expanding the total length of these cable ducts to 3,634 kilometers by year-end. DEWA's efforts to enhance smart infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation will further stimulate the demand for Fibre optics in the UAE, facilitating improved connectivity and communication capabilities across the country's evolving digital landscape. This infrastructure expansion aligns with the UAE's vision for a digitally empowered future, reinforcing the role of Fibre optics as a critical enabler of technological progress and innovation in the region.

In 2019, Microsoft strategically chose the UAE as its first destination in the region to establish hyperscale data centers, with subsequent launches of Microsoft Azure cloud regions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Following suit, Oracle announced the opening of its second cloud region in Abu Dhabi in November 2021, enhancing the existing Oracle Cloud Dubai Region.

This strategic investment in data center infrastructure has propelled the UAE into a prominent position as one of the largest data center hubs in the Middle East, with plans for further expansion. Projections indicate up to $1 billion in additional investments by 2026 to support this growth trajectory, including upcoming projects such as a 16 MW data center under construction by Gulf Data Hub and a 43 MW data center by Khazna, among others.

The rapid expansion of data center infrastructure in the UAE is profoundly impacting the Fibre optics market. Increased deployment and utilization of data centers necessitate robust and high-speed connectivity, driving significant demand for Fibre optics infrastructure. As data centers require reliable and secure data transmission, Fibre optics play a critical role in meeting connectivity needs.

Planned investments in expanding data center capacity will further stimulate demand for Fibre optics, positioning the UAE's Fibre optics market for substantial growth and advancement in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. This expansion aligns with the UAE's vision for technological innovation and digital transformation, highlighting the pivotal role of Fibre optics in the nation's evolving digital ecosystem.

Market Segmentation By End User

The UAE Fibre optics market is significantly influenced by the telecom sector, driven by initiatives such as Dubai's Du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and Oman's Omantel launch of the Oman Emirates Gateway (OEG) project, which aims to establish a 275 km international Fibre optic subsea cable linking Oman and the UAE to address the increasing demand for connectivity. These projects underscore the telecom sector's commitment to advancing infrastructure and technology, which in turn drives the demand and growth of the Fibre optics market in the UAE.

Key Attractiveness of the Report



10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030. Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Key Highlights of the Report:



UAE Fibre Optics Market Overview

UAE Fibre Optics Market Outlook 2019-2029F

Historical Data and Forecast of UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenues, for the Period 2019-2029F

UAE Fibre Optics Market Ecosystem

UAE Fibre Optics Market PESTEL Analysis

Market Drivers and Restraints

UAE Fibre Optics Market, Prominent Buying Channel

UAE Fibre Optics Market, Value Chain Ecosystem Analysis

UAE Fibre Optics Market -Identifying Major Companies under various end-user segment and analyzing their demand

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategic Recommendations

EXIM Data

Distributor Mapping Porter's Five Forces

Company Profiles



Vindhaya Telelinks Ltd.

Corning Optical Communication GmbH & Co. KG.

W. L. Gore & Associates, GmbH Middle East

Prysmian Group

Arabian Fibre Optic Cable Manufacturing LLC (AFOC)

Naficon

STL Tech

ZTT International Ltd.

Hengtong Group Co. Ltd. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. UAE Fibre Optics Market Overview

3.1 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenues & Volume, 2019-2030F

3.2 UAE Fibre Optics Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.3 UAE Fibre Optics Market - Porter's Five Forces

4. UAE Fibre Optics Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. UAE Fibre Optics Market Overview, By End-Users

5.1 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenue Share & Volume Share, By End-Users 2023 & 2030F

5.1.1 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenues & Volume, By Telecom & ISP's, 2019-2030F

5.1.2 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenues & Volume, By Data Centers, 2019-2030F

5.1.3 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenues & Volume, By Government, 2019-2030F

5.1.4 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenues & Volume, By Utilities, 2019-2030F

5.1.5 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenues & Volume, By Industries, 2019-2030F

6. UAE Fibre Optics Market -Prominent Buying Channel (Nomination Basis, Distribution Network, Competitive RFP, etc) for Major End-Users

6.1 UAE Fibre Optics Market Mapping of Buying/Procurement Channel Used By End-Users

6.2 UAE Fibre Optics Market Analysis of Product Flow Via Different Channels to End-Users

7. UAE Fibre Optics Market -Value Chain Ecosystem Analysis

7.1 UAE Fibre Optics Market EXIM Analysis

7.2 UAE Fibre Optics Market Distributor Analysis

8. UAE Fibre Optics Market -Identifying Major Companies under various end-user segment and analyzing their demand

9. UAE Fibre Optics Market -Analysis of Average Cost of Deploying Fibre Optics

10. UAE Fibre Optics Market Key Performance Indicators

11. UAE Fibre Optics Market - Competitive Landscape

11.1 UAE Fibre Optics Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2023

11.2 UAE Fibre Optics Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

For more information about this report visit

