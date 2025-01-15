Analysis Of Workplace Management Market Growth Opportunities, 2025: Digital Technologies, Robotics & Automation, Solutions Partnerships And More
Date
1/15/2025 8:18:41 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Technologies and Cost Efficiency are Focus Areas for New Workplace Advancement
Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 8 Growth Opportunities in Workplace Management, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights the increasing collaboration effort among asset owners, Real estate firms, technology and platform developers, and workspace providers, reshaping workplace ecosystems. Rising competition from new market entrants and post-pandemic megatrends are driving shifts in workplace strategies and the need for modern office designs and experience. The rapid adoption of digital tools such as artificial intelligence and data analytics is essential to support tech-enabled, hybrid work models.
Organizations must enhance internal capabilities or partner with tech providers to meet the constantly evolving demands. Workers' productivity, occupant experience, and emphasis on environmental, social, and governance frameworks are accelerating the use of advanced intelligent solutions, transforming workplace operations and resource management.
This research service reviews important growth opportunities that shaped 2024 and how these opportunities will impact workplace management in 2025. This document outlines 8 growth opportunities in the workplace management space that the analyst expects will have a substantial impact in 2025 and beyond.
Top Growth Opportunities for 2025
Workplace Digital Technologies Workplace Robotics and Automation Workplace Solutions Partnerships Multilocation Coworking Space ESG as Part of Green Workplace Strategy Occupant-centric Strategy Workplace Cost Efficiency Measures Workspace-on-Demand
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109093367
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.