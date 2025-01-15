BTCS Utilizes Rocket Pool To Drive Revenue Growth And Enhance Margins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commitment to Growth in Infrastructure

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the“Company”), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, today announced the deployment of its Scaled Validator Implementation Plan. This strategic initiative is designed to drive revenue growth and improve margins, aligning with BTCS's commitment to innovation and operational efficiency in the blockchain sector.

Over the past five months, BTCS has conducted an extensive due diligence process on Rocket Pool, a decentralized Ethereum-based liquid staking protocol. This evaluation included a thorough assessment of auditability, compliance, cybersecurity, infrastructure integrity, and potential business risks and rewards to ensure a secure and scalable validator implementation. As part of this comprehensive review, BTCS completed a pilot program and has now expanded to 320 validators participating in Rocket Pool's liquid staking pool, marking a significant step in expanding the company's validator node operations.

Potential Revenue Impact

According to internal analysis, BTCS projects vertically integrated validator revenue increases of up to 10%, boosting its position in the sector. This approach is designed to optimize the number of active validators and increase total revenue, reinforcing BTCS's commitment to scaling operations efficiently and maximizing profitability.

Commitment to Diversification and Growth

BTCS plans to broaden its validator partnerships and diversify its technology providers to support long-term, scalable revenue growth.“This initiative represents a pivotal step toward our goal of scaling blockchain infrastructure to drive revenue growth,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS.“Our comprehensive approach ensures we prioritize security, compliance, and performance at every stage. This initiative underscores our dedication to enhancing our operations while delivering value to our shareholders.”

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in Ethereum network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our ability to increase validator revenue by 10% and improve margins, increase total revenue, and deliver value to our shareholders. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, unexpected issues with Builder+, unexpected issues with ChainQ, and the reluctance of validators to try or utilize our Builder+ product, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Charles Allen – CEO

X (formerly Twitter): @Charles_BTCS

Email: ...