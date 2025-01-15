Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That It Is Investigating Mediaalpha, Inc. For Potential Violations Of Securities Laws

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MediaAlpha. Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) (NYSE: MAX)

The investigation concerns whether MediaAlpha and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

On November 4, 2024, MediaAlpha disclosed that it had received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) staff stating that the FTC is "prepared to recommend the filing of a complaint against the Company," claiming that MediaAlpha falsely "represented itself as affiliated with government entities, made misleading claims (in particular regarding health insurance products and use of consumers' personal information) and utilized deceptive advertising."

On this news, MediaAlpha's stock price fell $4.46, or 27.7%, to close at $11.62 per share on November 5, 2024.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

