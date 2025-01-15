Media Statement: Select Committee On Education Welcomes Matric Result Progress In Rural Provinces

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Select Committee on Education, Science and Creative Industries has noted with appreciation the improvement in Grade 12 results for provinces that traditionally achieved lower pass rates. The Chairperson Mr Makhi Feni said it gave him great pleasure to see KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) move up to second place and closing in on a 90% pass rate.

“The last provinces have improved as well, particularly the Eastern Cape, which registered a 85% pass rate. This effort is highly appreciated and noted. This is an indication that provinces have their eyes on the ball,” Mr Feni noted.

“We are seriously moving to curb the differences between rural and urban provinces when it comes to results and output. This speaks to equal share and adequate support availed to all schools when it came resources, curriculum needs, materials, and learning and teaching times,” he said.

Matric results were announced by the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, on Monday, 13 January. The Free State achieved the highest pass rate, followed by KZN for the first time. Overall, the country achieved an 87.5% of the pass rate.

However, Mr Feni said the committee is concerned about the pending educator job cuts in the Western Cape.

“It seems the committee will need to invite the province, as the DBE clarified that there won't be educator job cuts. The Western Cape has been threatening these for a while now. We do not want public and township schools to be affected by these 2 000 lost posts, as it will have significant effects,” Mr Feni said.

“Educator job cuts have a potential to bring about regression. The talk should now be about how to strengthen teaching in public schools. The committee will be watching with keen interest this matter and others such as school safety, as well as the implementation of the recently signed Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.”

Mr Feni said the committee congratulates all educators, learners, school governing bodies and education stakeholders.

