Russia expresses cautious optimism about Gaza cease-fire

(MENAFN) Russia has expressed "cautious optimism" regarding the possibility of an early cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday.



At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov stressed the urgency of halting hostilities, pointing to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, which remains under blockade.



"This cautious optimism stems from the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. A cease-fire and truce are urgently needed to alleviate the immense suffering faced by the people still in the region," Peskov stated.



Reports suggest that Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement for a cease-fire and the release of hostages, with negotiations taking place in Doha, Qatar.



When asked about a potential visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Moscow, Peskov indicated that specific details would be shared once they are confirmed. This follows reports from South Korean media indicating that Kim’s visit could happen in the near future.



Peskov also commented on the European Union's plans to ban imports of primary aluminum from Russia, warning that such measures could disrupt the global market.

