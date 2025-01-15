Space42 Deploys the Second Phase of its Foresight Constellation

(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE - 15 January 2025 — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, announced the successful deployment of the second phase of its Foresight satellite constellation. In partnership with ICEYE, a pioneer in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations for Earth observation, the companies launched the next-generation SAR spacecraft into orbit on 14 January 2025.



Launched via integrator Exolaunch, the Foresight spacecraft successfully lifted off aboard the Transporter-12 Rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. The spacecraft has established communication, and early routine operations are underway.



Having Foresight-1 and Foresight-2 in orbit, the second phase of the constellation will continue to boost Space42’s geospatial insights and capabilities with increased speed and precision. Additionally, these capabilities will support the UAE’s Earth Observation (EO) Space Program. Space42’s comprehensive SAR constellation is expected to be completed by 2027.



Using the advanced SAR active sensing system, the satellites produce high-fidelity images of the Earth’s surface around the clock, regardless of weather conditions or solar illumination, at the highest resolution in the industry for small satellites. This allows the tracking and monitoring of smaller objects and minute surface changes from space, helping address critical challenges such as disaster mitigation, maritime surveillance, and urban mobility.



Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director, Space42, said: “The successful launch of the second phase of the Foresight constellation demonstrates the strength of our partnership with ICEYE and reaffirms our commitment to advancing the regional and global SpaceTech industry. With cutting-edge technology, this spacecraft enhances our capacity to deliver precise, real-time geospatial insights, advancing the UAE’s Earth Observation capabilities. This achievement reflects our dedication to innovation and fostering local talent in line with the National Space Strategy 2030.”



Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42, commented: “The expansion of the Foresight constellation has furthered the UAE’s position as a global leader in satellite-based Earth Observation while enabling us to strengthen our credentials as a multi-orbit satellite operator. Through the SAR constellation, we continue to drive the development of our local satellite manufacturing capabilities while boosting nationwide preparedness for emergency response, ensuring we deliver maximum value to our customers in the region and beyond.”



Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE said: "ICEYE’s revolutionary satellites have a ground-breaking combination of capabilities - smaller size and high performance. With today’s announcement, we also celebrate the launch of the second mission of ICEYE spacecraft for Space42, and we look forward to further successful collaboration on their missions and developing the UAE’s space capabilities."



The orbiting spacecraft will revisit the Middle East frequently, enabling the delivery of near real-time, high-definition images of on-the-ground conditions across the region and beyond.



This is the latest development in the ongoing partnership between ICEYE and Space42. In December 2024, both companies announced a joint venture to manufacture SAR satellites in the UAE.



The UAE’s Earth Observation Space Program was created in 2023 to build national satellite remote sensing and EO capabilities, placing it amongst 20 countries that operate SAR space assets. The program is a testament to Space42’s commitment to advancing the UAE's space sector and establishing sovereign satellite data acquisition and processing capabilities.







MENAFN15012025007741016616ID1109093217