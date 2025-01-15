Dell Technologies Forum in UAE Highlights AI-Powered Innovation for the Future

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Under the theme of "Unlocking the AI strategy for Your Technology Future," the Dell Technologies Forum is returning to the UAE on January 16, 2025, at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. The immersive forum experience will spotlight the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence in advancing technology and shaping the future of business. It will focus on how AI-integrated solutions can unlock deeper data insights, enhance productivity, and inspire innovative approaches to problem-solving and growth.



Through a combination of expertly designed technical sessions and visionary thought leadership, participants will gain valuable knowledge from industry experts, explore real-world use cases, and engage with a community of like-minded technology advocates, fostering collaboration and innovation in the UAE. General session speakers will include global and regional Dell experts such as Arthur Lewis, President, Infrastructure Solutions Group; Mohammed Amin, SVP, CEEMETA; and Walid Yehia, Managing Director, Gulf.



The timing of this forum is particularly significant, as research suggests that while there is broad optimism for AI and GenAI, the extent to which organizations are prepared for the rapid pace of change varies greatly. According to the Dell Technologies Innovation Catalyst Research, an overwhelming 90% of respondents in the UAE believe they are competitively well-positioned with solid strategies in place. However, uncertainty persists, with 51% unsure about what their industry will look like in three to five years, and 75% admitting they are struggling to keep pace with the evolving landscape. With the world’s broadest AI solutions portfolio from desktop to data center to cloud, Dell aims to empower organizations in the UAE to accelerate AI adoption and unlock the value within their data.



Walid Yehia, Managing Director, Gulf, Dell Technologies said: “In line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, Dell remains committed to supporting organizations across the country to fully leverage the potential of AI. This year’s Dell Technologies Forum will provide attendees with the tools and insights to embrace emerging technology trends and unlock new opportunities, regardless of where they are in their AI journey. The forum will showcase how ideas can be accelerated into innovation while transforming possibilities into proven outcomes more quickly, paving the way for businesses to innovate and thrive in the year ahead.”





MENAFN15012025004056016208ID1109093215