According to this report, the global bolts market size reached a value of USD 37.9 billion in 2023. Aided by increasing construction activities and the growing demand for durable fastening solutions across various sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 56.81 billion by 2032.



The market dynamics are being shaped by increasing demand from industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy. The ongoing investments in infrastructure development, the growing emphasis on electric vehicles, and advancements in manufacturing technologies are expected to fuel the bolts market expansion. As the demand for high-quality, durable, and precision-engineered bolts continues to rise, manufacturers are focusing on innovation and product development to meet the evolving needs of various industries. With a positive outlook for global industrial growth and technological advancements, the bolts market demand is set to increase in the coming years. Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global bolts market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

B&G Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Boltport Fasteners LLP

Brunner Manufacturing Co. Inc.

KD Fasteners, Inc.

F. REYHER Nchfg. GmbH & Co. KG

Fabory Poland Spzoo

Keller & Kalmbach GmbH

Avighan A.B Steels

Cooper Turner Beck Group Fastenal Company Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $39.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $56.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Bolts Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Bolts Historical Market (2018-2023)

5.3 Global Bolts Market Forecast (2024-2032)

5.4 Global Bolts Market by Type

5.5 Global Bolts Market by Material

5.6 Global Bolts Market by End Use

5.7 Global Bolts Market by Region

6 North America Bolts Market Analysis

7 Europe Bolts Market Analysis

8 Asia Pacific Bolts Market Analysis

9 Latin America Bolts Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Bolts Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles

13 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

