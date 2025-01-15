Element5 Transforms Prior Authorization Process, Launches New AI Agent Solution: Neos

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Neos orchestrates AI Agents across the patient journey transforming your approach to managing authorization.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Element5, an industry-leading innovator in post-acute care operations, is changing how eligibility verifications and authorizations are processed with its new

agentic solution, Neos. Automating processes that simplify the patient financial journey, Neos uses AI Agents that communicate, make decisions, and complete required tasks. This event-driven, business process orchestration is configurable to specific agency needs and scalable for growth.

Neos

is set to revamp productivity for back-office staff by replacing manual, error-prone administrative work methods with AI-driven automation. This unified solution empowers users to track eligibility and authorizations, resolve exception handling, and view insightful analytics all in one place.

Through Element5's proven agentic automation platform, Neos effectively establishes an integrated network that connects disparate systems across the broader post-acute ecosystem.

"Neos is a game-changer for our team," explains Authorizations Manager at Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN) Krystal Kinley, whose company is an early adopter of Neos. "The platform delivers a true one-stop shop, consolidating all the information we need in one place. The filtering features are especially helpful, making it easy to work with various payors and providers efficiently."

Implementing Neos provides access to:



AI Agents : Employ agents to orchestrate actions across workflows, make decisions, and seamlessly handoff to staff as needed for exception handling.

Centralized Visibility : Consolidate the view of all auth and eligibility transactions for a more holistic approach to submitting requests and tracking status.

Action Center : Dedicate time to areas where attention and remediation are needed most, using "work by exception" rules that flag human-in-the-loop needs. Analytics and Reporting : Track status and discover trends across portal, payor, plan to analyze outcomes and better prepare for contract negotiations.

Joe Randesi, co-founder and CEO Element5, had this to share about the launch of Neos: "Witnessing the success of automating individual workflows over the past 5 years, we saw a huge opportunity and invested heavily in developing a consolidated agentic automation strategy across the entire patient financial journey. Our strategy of Neos' AI-agent first design is reinventing the operational landscape for post-acute operations."

Improve productivity and create staff capacity by transforming the management of your eligibility verifications and authorizations process with intelligent AI agents that communicate, make decisions, and automate actions for business users.

About Element5:

Element5 is simplifying work for post-acute care organizations with a fully managed, agentic automation platform. By integrating the complex ecosystem of providers, payors, and clearinghouses, Element5 empowers staff to focus more on patient-centric outcomes, and less on clicks and paperwork.

Element5's AI agents streamline operations across authorizations, eligibility management, compliance, and RCM teams. Leading post-acute care organizations trust Element5 to help their staff create capacity and save hundreds of hours on administrative work.

Built by experts with decades of post-acute care expertise, Element5 specializes in developing agentic solutions that deliver tangible business value. You can learn more about Element5 and workflow automation at

SOURCE Element5

