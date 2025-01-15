Our Rescue Awards $260,000 In Grants To Nonprofits Across U.S. Focused On Fighting Sex Trafficking And Child Exploitation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grants are part of Our Rescue's "Join the Fight" educational campaign to mark National Human Trafficking Prevention Month this January

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Rescue ,

a global non-governmental organization committed to fighting sex trafficking and child exploitation, has awarded $260,000 in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations across Minnesota, Texas, Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. Our Rescue's grants are designed to strengthen the efforts of these organizations in preventing human trafficking and supporting survivors in their journey toward a safe, stable, independent and healthy life.

Sex trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes against humanity. Each year forced commercial sexual exploitation

generates $173 billion in illegal profits globally. With over

100 million

suspected child sexual abuse material files reported in 2023,

technology increasingly plays a role

in facilitating these crimes. Traffickers are using social media and online platforms to identify and recruit victims, distribute explicit content, monitor and track victims, and conduct transactions anonymously.

"We are honored to support the critical work of nonprofits making a tangible impact in the fight against sex trafficking and child exploitation," said Our Rescue CEO Tammy Lee. "These organizations are aligned with our mission as they focus on raising awareness, driving prevention and providing life-changing, trauma-informed care for survivors across all communities-children, women, young adult men and LGBTQIA+ individuals. Their efforts foster hope, healing and resilience as survivors rebuild their lives and reclaim their futures."

Minnesota: Minneapolis, St. Cloud

Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center

in Minneapolis has been awarded a $50,000 grant to help fund the organization's Noojimo program, a culturally specific, trauma-informed initiative that supports Native American women who are survivors of violence.

Terebinth Refuge

in St. Cloud has been awarded a $10,000 grant to support its holistic healing program, which provides shelter, transitional housing and comprehensive trauma-informed services for women survivors of sexual exploitation.

Texas: Waco, Denton, Houston

Unbound Now , located in Waco, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to support its 24/7 survivor advocacy services for youth who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation. This funding will help provide comprehensive services for survivors, including trauma-informed crisis response, ongoing support and case management.

Ranch Hands Rescue , located in Denton, has been awarded a $40,000 grant to support the operational costs of its Bob's House of Hope program, the nation's first safe house for young adult male survivors of sex trafficking. By integrating trauma-informed care, collaborating with medical and legal professionals, and using holistic recovery methods, the organization addresses the unique needs of this underserved demographic.



Crime Stoppers of Houston has been awarded a $10,000 grant to expand its human trafficking awareness and prevention efforts in the Greater Houston area.

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Call to Freedom , based in Sioux Falls, has been awarded a $35,000 grant in general operating support for its trauma-informed services for survivors. The organization provides safety, housing, case management, and services tailored to each survivor's unique needs, while offering prevention education and community outreach across South Dakota.

Utah: Sandy

Journey of Hope , based in Sandy, has been awarded a $20,000 grant for general operating support of its trauma-responsive case management services for exploited women, youth and LGBTQIA individuals fleeing violence. The organization's holistic approach includes emergency support, long-term case management, vocational training, housing assistance and mental health services.

Pennsylvania: Bethlehem

Bloom for Women , based in Bethlehem, has been awarded a $20,000 grant for general operating support of its safe housing, trauma-informed care and workforce development services for survivors. The organization also engages in prevention, outreach and community education to support victims and at-risk individuals in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley.

North Dakota: Sentinel Butte, Bismark

Home on the Range , based in Sentinel Butte, has been awarded a $15,000 grant to enhance its programming for youth survivors of commercial sexual exploitation.

The organization provides trauma-informed care through evidence-based therapies, experiential interventions and collaboration with community partners.

31:8 Project

in Bismark has been awarded a $10,000 grant to expand its efforts in addressing human trafficking across North Dakota through education to prevent exploitation. The grant also will support survivor outreach and trauma-informed services, including a mentorship program and resources to support youth in crisis.

Join the Fight to End Human Trafficking

The grants are a key element of Our Rescue's "Join the Fight" campaign, launched in observance of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As part of Our Rescue's mission to help identify and arrest predators and support survivors on their pathways to hope and healing, the organization invites everyone to sign the Join the Fight pledge , watch the new documentary "When Survivors Speak: The Light in the Darkness of Human Trafficking," get involved and become an advocate for change.



"No single entity can end human trafficking, so we are calling on everyone to join this fight and be a light for survivors," said CEO Tammy Lee. "Together, we can be a force multiplier for good and create a future where every child is safe from online predators and every person is freed from sexual slavery."



About Our Rescue

Our Rescue is a global non-governmental organization on a mission to end sex trafficking and child exploitation by empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. Founded in 2013, the organization focuses on education toward prevention, supports law enforcement in rescuing survivors and prosecuting perpetrators, and provides trauma-informed survivor care services. Our Rescue operates in the U.S. and 27 countries.



SOURCE Our Rescue

