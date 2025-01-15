(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Food Size Analysis - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2024-2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by product type, distribution channel, and region.

According to this report, the global fresh food market size reached a value of USD 94.61 billion in 2023. Aided by the rising consumer demand for natural, unprocessed foods, alongside growing awareness of health and nutrition benefits, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.50% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 153.18 billion by 2032.



The global fresh food demand is heavily influenced by the rising consumer preference for healthier, natural food products. As people become more health-conscious, there is growing demand for fresh fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and seafood, which are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins. The global focus on reducing lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease has increased the consumption of fresh produce and lean protein, thereby driving the fresh food market value.

As cities grow, consumer lifestyles change, leading to increased demand for convenient, high-quality fresh food products. Urban dwellers tend to prefer shopping in supermarkets and hypermarkets where fresh produce, meat, and dairy are readily available. This shift is particularly notable in the Asia Pacific, which is expected to constitute a major portion of the fresh food market share.

Moreover, the rise of online grocery shopping and home delivery services is playing a critical role in enhancing the market revenue. With consumers increasingly seeking convenience, e-commerce platforms have responded by offering a wider range of fresh food products, supported by enhanced cold-chain logistics that ensure freshness from farm to table.

Sustainability is emerging as one of the key trends in the market for fresh food. Consumers, especially in North America and Europe, are prioritising sustainability in their food choices, opting for organic, locally sourced, and ethically produced fresh food items. This shift is also linked to growing concerns about the environmental impact of large-scale industrial farming, driving demand for organic farming practices that reduce the use of chemicals and promote biodiversity. This is expected to drive the fresh food market growth over the forecast period.

Despite strong demand, the global market faces challenges related to supply chain management, particularly in terms of logistics, storage, and transportation. Maintaining freshness from production to consumption is a complex process that requires efficient cold storage solutions and transportation infrastructure. In regions where these systems are underdeveloped, the market faces issues with food waste and supply inconsistencies.

Technological advancements in supply chain management, including improved cold storage and transportation systems, are mitigating challenges related to the fresh food sector. Innovations in packaging and preservation technologies are also helping to extend the shelf life of fresh food products, making them more accessible to consumers globally.

As per the fresh food market analysis, organic foods are expected to experience notable growth over the forecast period. As consumers seek out cleaner, pesticide-free options, the availability of organic fresh produce is increasing across global markets. This trend is supported by government initiatives and certifications aimed at promoting organic agriculture, particularly in Europe and North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is boosting the market revenue, driven by the sheer size of its population and increasing consumer spending on high-quality, fresh produce. China and India, in particular, account for a significant portion of the global demand, as rising disposable incomes and urbanization continue to transform dietary habits in these nations.

As per the fresh food market analysis, North America and Europe also represent substantial markets for fresh food, with strong demand for organic and locally sourced products. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are experiencing steady growth, supported by expanding retail networks and improving cold storage infrastructure.

In conclusion, the global market for fresh food is being fuelled by health-conscious consumers, urbanisation, and rising demand for organic and sustainably produced food. While supply chain challenges persist, ongoing advancements in logistics and preservation technologies are expected to boost the fresh food market development over the coming years.

Market Segmentation Market Breakup by Product Type

Dairy

Fish and Seafood

Bread and Bakery

Meat

Fruit and Vegetables Poultry Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels Others Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global fresh food market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated.

Greenyard N.V.

NS Brands Ltd.

Organic Valley

Pacific Fresh Produce, Inc.

Taylor Fresh Foods, Inc.

Grimmway Farms Sunkist Growers Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $99.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $153.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

