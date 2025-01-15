Medical Waste Management Market Size Poised For USD 12.83 Billion Milestone By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Waste Management 2025

Growth of the global market is majorly driven by a growth in volume of medical waste; rise in geriatric population; rise in prevalence of chronic disease.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Medical Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Transportation, and Storage Services, & Disposal Services, and Recycling Services), Type of Waste (Non-hazardous Waste and Hazardous Waste), and Treatment Site (Offsite Treatment, and Onsite Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global medical waste management industry garnered USD 7.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.83 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Prime determinants of growthRise in volume of medical waste, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global medical waste management market. However, high cost of services restrains the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies for effective treatment of medical waste present new opportunities in the coming years.Top Medical Waste Management Companies. Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC. Clean Harbors, Inc.. Daniels Health Inc.. EcoMed Services. Remondis Medison (A Subsidiary of Remondis Ag & Co). Republic Services, Inc.. Stericycle, Inc.. Suez Environmental Services. Veolia Environmental Services. Waste Management, Inc.Medical Waste Management Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:Based on type of waste, the non-hazardous waste segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to garner the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increase in number of hospitals & clinics and rise in demand for healthcare products for treatment of diseases. The report also analyzes the hazardous waste segment.Based on treatment site, the offsite treatment segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global medical waste management market, and is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in volume of biomedical waste and emerging key players for effective medical waste management. The research also discusses the onsite treatment segment.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global medical waste management market. This is due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of leading market players, surge in environmental awareness regarding waste management, and rise in volume of medical waste in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for healthcare product and services, and increase in number of hospital and clinics.Purchase the Report:This comprehensive report will provide:. Enhance your strategic decision making. Assist with your research, presentations and business plans. Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on. Increase your industry knowledge. Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments. Allow you to develop informed growth strategies. Build your technical insight. Illustrate trends to exploit. Strengthen your analysis of competitors. Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make. Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2019?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segment account for in 2027?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.