Israel once again pays devastating price in ongoing conflict in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) Israel is once again paying a devastating price in the ongoing conflict in northern Gaza. Five from the Siirt unit of the al-Nahal Brigade were killed when a building collapsed in Beit Hanoun, with eight others seriously injured. Since the beginning of the operation, 405 soldiers have lost their lives in Gaza, and each death brings immense pain to 405 families. The emotional toll is unbearable, and the cost is too high. As I listen to the two senior ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, opposing the planned deal to release some of the hostages, I feel a mix of anger, confusion, and desperation. How can they disregard the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones? Do they not understand that there are mothers worrying about their sons on the frontlines in places like Beit Hanoun, Jabalya, Rafah, and Netzarim?



These ministers seem detached from the suffering of the families, from the young men and women trapped in Hamas tunnels. They believe that by opposing the deal and pressuring the prime minister, they will gain public approval. But this is misguided. No one in the public will cheer for them, no one will carry them on their shoulders. Recently, some hope has emerged with the prospect of the hostages returning and the bodies of the fallen soldiers being brought home. There is hope that we can end the fighting in Gaza and reflect on the mistakes that led to the tragic events of October 7.



The agreement for a ceasefire and the return of hostages must be enforced. The strength of the Israeli Defense Forces, Shin Bet, Mossad, and the people of Israel, who have endured nearly 16 months of suffering, must bring an end to the hypocrisy and usher in a better future. If we do not support this agreement, we will continue to bury our children and see mothers who cannot sleep, waiting for the return of their loved ones. Without a plan to bring our people home and secure our children's safety, we will have failed as a nation.

