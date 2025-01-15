Regulatory Approval Clears Path For Oncolytics Biotech® To Advance Promising Pancreatic Cancer Treatment, Following A Review Of Safety Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New pancreatic cancer cohort moves forward with full enrollment of 30 patients in Stage 1

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech®

Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY ) (TSX: ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced that Germany's medical regulatory body, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute (PEI), has approved the continuation of patient enrollment into Cohort 5 of the GOBLET study. This cohort is evaluating pelareorep in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFOLFIRINOX) with or without atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in newly diagnosed pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients.

Following a positive safety review by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), which recommended continuation, the PEI's approval allows Cohort 5 to progress to full enrollment. Early safety data will be presented at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium later this month, with initial efficacy results expected in the second half of the year.

"Pelareorep has the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer," said Thomas Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer for Oncolytics Biotech. "Encouraging tumor response rates observed in an earlier cohort of the GOBLET study underscore pelareorep's promise in this disease.

GOBLET Cohort 5 extends our evaluation by testing pelareorep with a different chemotherapy regimen, mFOLFIRINOX, which broadens the range of pancreatic cancer patients who may benefit from this innovative therapy. Positive results from this cohort may ultimately enable pelareorep to benefit the large majority of metastatic pancreatic patients for whom improved treatment options are badly needed."

About GOBLET Cohort 5

The mFOLFIRINOX cohort of the Phase 1/2 GOBLET study is designed to evaluate newly diagnosed metastatic PDAC patients treated with pelareorep + mFOLFIRINOX with or without atezolizumab. A three-patient safety run-in was incorporated to evaluate the safety and tolerability of each treatment arm: pelareorep + mFOLFIRINOX + atezolizumab and pelareorep + mFOLFIRINOX. A total of fifteen evaluable patients will be randomized to each arm in Stage 1 of this Simon two-stage study. The co-primary endpoints are objective response rate and safety.

If Stage 1 success criteria are met, one or both treatment arms may be expanded to Stage 2, in which 17 additional evaluable patients per arm will be enrolled. Blood and tumor samples will also be collected for translational evaluations.

About GOBLET

The GOBLET ( G astrointestinal tum O rs exploring the treatment com B inations with the oncolytic reovirus pe L ar E orep and an T i-PD-L1) study is a phase 1/2 multiple indication study in advanced or metastatic gastrointestinal tumors. The study is being conducted at 17 centers in Germany and is being managed by AIO-Studien-gGmbH. The co-primary endpoints of the study are objective response rate (ORR) and/or disease control rate and safety. Key secondary and exploratory endpoints include additional efficacy assessments and evaluation of potential biomarkers. The study comprises five treatment groups:

Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in 1stline advanced/metastatic PDAC patients;Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 1stline MSI (microsatellite instability)-high metastatic colorectal cancer patients;Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab and TAS-102 in 3rdline metastatic colorectal cancer patients;Pelareorep in combination with atezolizumab in 2ndline or later advanced and unresectable anal cancer patients; andPelareorep in combination with mFOLFIRINOX with and without atezolizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic PDAC patients.

Any cohort meeting pre-specified efficacy criteria in Stage 1 may be advanced to Stage 2 and enroll additional patients.

About AIO

AIO-Studien-gGmbH (AIO) emerged from the study center of the

medical oncology working group

within the German Cancer Society (DKG). AIO operates with a non-profit purpose of promoting science and research with a focus on medical oncology. Since its foundation, AIO has become a successful sponsor and study management company and has established itself both nationally and internationally.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and Phase 1 and 2 studies in pancreatic cancer. It acts by inducing anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. For further information, please visit:



Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) is a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential, mechanism of action and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; continued enrollment in the GOBLET study and the expansion thereof to additional participants; our belief that pelareorep is poised to advance to registration-enabling studies for the treatment of breast and pancreatic cancers; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. We may incur expenses or delays relating to events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

[email protected]

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Timothy McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors

+1-917-679-9282

[email protected]

SOURCE Oncolytics Biotech® Inc.

