COOFANDY Extends Support To Those Impacted By Wildfires In Southern California

COOFANDY,

EKOUAER,

and

Zeagoo

are

launching

clothing

aid

campaigns

through

their

websites

and

social

media

platforms,

specifically

targeting

individuals

affected

by

the

wildfires.

Those

unable

to

receive

in-person

donations

can

submit

assistance

requests

via

dedicated

online

forms,

with

the

brands

coordinating

direct

shipments

to

approved

applicants.

Beyond participating in these collective efforts, EKOUAER, COOFANDY, Zeagoo, Arshiner, and PINSPARK are also providing clothing donations to its industry partners affected by the wildfires. COOFANDY is actively seeking partnerships with more organizations and individuals in need of assistance, in addition to its current outreach efforts. The brand is ready to collaborate with charities, associations, NGOs, and dedicated individuals working tirelessly to aid those impacted by the wildfires. They invite any charitable organizations or individuals in need of support to contact them at: [email protected]



At the core of COOFANDY's values is a strong commitment to social responsibility and community support. In times of crisis, the brand believes in the power of unity to help rebuild lives. As the situation evolves, COOFANDY remains attentive and responsive to the community's needs. The brand is hopeful that through collective efforts, the resilience and strength of those affected will lead to recovery and healing in the aftermath of the wildfires.

