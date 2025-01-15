(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invited Speaker at 2025 GenScript Biotech Global Forum MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCW Biologics (“HCWB” or“HCW Biologics”), (NASDAQ: HCWB), a U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the between chronic inflammation and disease, announced today that Hing C. Wong, PhD., Founder and CEO, will serve as a panelist on Panel Discussion II of the 2025 GenScript Biotech Global Forum as a thought leader regarding Conquering Cell and Gene Therapy (“CGT”) Challenges in Biomanufacturing and Supply Chain Management. The event is taking place on January 15, 2025, alongside the 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Details are as follows:

Event: 2025 GenScript Biotech Global Forum Panelist: Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics Inc. Panel Discussion II: Conquering CGT's Challenges in Biomanufacturing and Supply Chain Management Time: 4:05 PM - 5:00 PM PT, January 15, 2025 Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis, CA (In-person/Livestream) Event website:



HCWB has developed immunotherapeutics administered by subcutaneous injection with its new drug discovery platform technology which the Company categorizes into three classes ( ). In each of these classes, the Company has created molecules for potential treatment of hematologic and solid tumors, virally infected cells, and cellular senescence diseases associated with aging. Class I is Multi-Functional Immune Cell Stimulators; Class II is Second-Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Multi-Specific Targeting Fusions; and Class III is Enhanced Immune-Cell Engagers.

One of the greatest challenges for CGT is the cost of manufacturing, which can make them inaccessible to many patients. During the panel discussion, Dr. Wong will describe how utilizing CGTs in combination with some of the proprietary molecules the Company has constructed with its new drug discovery platform could potentially benefit CGT by significantly reducing costs and improving the clinical efficacy of engineered effector cells for CGT. In addition, Dr. Wong will discuss why he believes that Immune-Cell Engagers, which include the T-Cell Engagers and NK-Cell Engagers created by HCW Biologics, could effectively challenge cell-based therapies as optimal treatment for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and aging related indications.

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases, as well as other inflammatory conditions. The Company has combined a deep understanding of disease-related immunology with its expertise in advanced protein engineering to develop two drug discovery platforms, each with a novel backbone which is used to generate designer, novel multi-functional fusion molecules with immunotherapeutic properties. The Company's legacy drug discovery platform is its TOBITM (Tissue factOr-Based fusIon) discovery platform, which has a Tissue-Factor based backbone. It was used to create HCW Biologics' molecules: HCW9218, HCW9302, HCW9206 and HCW9201. The Company's second drug discovery platform uses a unique protein-based backbone differentiated from Tissue Factor. Immunotherapeutics created with the Company's two distinct drug discovery platforms have different characteristics and mechanisms of action, expanding the various pathways for treating senescence-associated disorders.

About GenScript Biotech Global Forum:

Gene and cell therapy is booming worldwide, fueled by major innovations in life science and medicine and funding from global capital markets. To advance this crucial field, GenScript convenes top scientists and industry leaders from around the world, concurrent with the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The upcoming GenScript Biotech Global Forum 2025 will take place at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Under the theme Challenges and Opportunities of Cell and Gene Therapy in the New Era, GenScript is inviting gene and cell therapy thought leaders from the research, industry, and capital communities, as well as representatives from regulatory bodies, to focus on recent developments in research, technological breakthroughs, commercialization challenges, and regulatory trends. (Event website: )

About ProBio:

ProBio is a global leader in enabling biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development and manufacturing of next-generation biologics and advanced therapies. As a fully integrated end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), ProBio supports its partners in optimizing drug development, accelerating time-to-market, and provides comprehensive life-cycle support. Through a collaborative and risk-sharing model, ProBio offers flexible options for licensing and co-development of new therapeutics. This enables our partners to effectively navigate the complexities of human disease with adaptable and versatile therapeutic approaches.



To learn more about ProBio services, please visit .

About GenScript:

GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in healthcare and consumer goods by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,000 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“will,”“may,”“should,”“estimate,”“project,”“outlook,”“forecast” or other similar words and include, the Company's ability to develop new immunotherapeutic treatments for non-oncology or oncology indications; the capabilities of the Company's new platform and the effectiveness of new fusion proteins developed using the new platform; the ability of the Company's proprietary molecules to reduce costs and improve the clinical efficacy of engineered effector cells for CGT. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the annual report on Form 10-K/A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on May 15, 2024, the latest Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2024, and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact:

Dr. Hing C. Wong

Founder and CEO

HCW Biologics Inc.

