Blockchain Founders Capital Welcomes Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu As A Limited Partner

From left to right: Sagar Barvaliya, General Partner, BFC; Wolfgang Männel, General Partner, BFC; Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands





As one of the most well-known and pioneering names in Web3, Austrian-born Yat Siu's entry into the German VC space adds to his recent inroads in the European Web3 ecosystem. Blockchain Founders Capital (BFC) is one of the fastest-growing, early-stage VCs based out of Germany, with 60% of its portfolio comprising US blockchain projects bridging Web2, Web3, and AI innovation

Munich, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Founders Capital (BFC) , an emerging Germany-based venture fund investing in early-stage founders shaping the future of the internet, today announced that Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, has joined as a limited partner. This marks the first time that Yat Siu, a prominent name in the global Web3 community, is partnering with a fund in Germany, further solidifying BFC's position as a key player in the Web3 ecosystem.

Since its inception, BFC has focused on supporting US and European startups with a founders-first approach. To date, the €15 million euro fund has made 17 strategic investments, with an average ticket size of €300,000. Yat Siu, an Austrian-born entrepreneur and global thought leader in blockchain and digital property rights, is the driving force behind Animoca Brands-a pioneer in Web3, blockchain and digital property rights. His involvement underscores the fund's vision to back transformative founders working at the intersection of Web2, Web3, and artificial intelligence.

Expressing his enthusiasm at entering the German VC space with BFC, Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said:“I have been following Blockchain Founders Capital for over two years and am consistently impressed by the caliber of founders in their portfolio. Their work fostering innovation at the crossroads of Web2, Web3, and AI is remarkable, and I am excited to support their efforts and help propel the next wave of disruptors forward.”

“As a fund focused on supporting visionary projects that will shape everyday lives, we are excited to welcome Yat Siu to the BFC community,” said Sagar Barvaliya , General Partner at BFC. “His deep understanding of Web3, combined with his commitment to empowering disruptive innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission to nurture exceptional founders and build category-defining companies.”

Apart from Yat Siu, BFC is backed by over 15 high-profile investors in the emerging tech space, including Christian Ziegler, CTO of StableLab, Burkhard Bonsels, ex-MD of Quadriga, and Peter Cullom, former MD of one of UK's biggest PE firms 3i. The company co-invests in emerging tech and Web3 projects, investing in funding rounds led by some of the biggest VCs globally such as Sequoia, Founders Fund, Ark Invest, Dragonfly, Polychain, Robot Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Y Combinator etc.

With 60% of BFC's portfolio in the US and further plans to complete 10–15 additional investments in 2026, BFC is on track to reach 40 by the end of its present cycle.

BFC's commitment to diversity and innovation is also reflected in its backing of first-generation expatriate founders and female founders (comprising 40% and 35% respectively of its portfolio), a testament to its inclusive investment strategy. With Yat Siu's partnership, BFC is poised to extend its reach and impact, advancing the next generation of decentralized and AI-driven businesses.

About Blockchain Founders Capital

Blockchain Founders Capital is a Germany-based early-stage venture capital fund investing in mission-driven founders building cutting-edge applications at the intersection of Web2 and Web3. The company primarily invests in companies in the US, EU and Asia.

