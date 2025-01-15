Emerging Markets Report: Investing In The Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are moments in the when you know that the fad has become trendy, that the idea is entrenched, that the reality of the present and the certainty of the future seem clear.

It appears that moment is clear for Electric (EVs) and one of the necessary ingredients for their production... lithium iron phosphate.

Sure, the price of EVs continues to be volatile with prices for EV batteries full of this phosphate dropping at times and with it the price of EVs. And while that may cause some temporary pain for those in the supply chain the reality is that affordability very likely drives consumer acceptance more quickly. It's kind of a gateway drug for the market, this dip in pricing.

Take a look next time you drive down your street. Are there more or less Teslas on the road than a year ago, two years ago? Maybe that's why the global demand is growing from $17.6B currently, to a projected $23.5B in 2034.

It is for these compelling reasons that we are pleased to introduce a phosphate play that simply ticks all of our boxes, First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0).

The company's advantages are clear.

Let's start with the fact that First Phosphate owns the future mines to produce the exact phosphate needed for those all-so-important EV batteries. First Phosphate is the owner/developer of the Bégin-Lamarche mine, and a leading supplier of high purity Lithium Iron Phosphate.

Commercial demand is rapidly increasing beyond fertilizer and now represents approximately 66% of the preferred material for battery production. That number could and should rise over time as the EV market expands.

First Phosphate owns resources to mine, crush, separate and produce three valuable materials – high purity phosphate, iron and titanium. It cannot be understated how this independence helps an operator like First Phosphate get its product to market.

And we shouldn't take for granted that the Company is strategically located near critical infrastructure, including the Saguenay Deep Sea Port, skilled labor, and abundant clean hydroelectric power. All of these imperative market forces create stability and help increase margin.

Let's also not ignore the fact that both the United States Government and the Canadian Government appear to value phosphate as a critical mineral.

Canada did it last summer .

The Americans put forth a bill around that time to do the same thing.

The data, the observable truths are pretty clear whether or not big governments assign shiny titles to the mineral and extol its importance. In truth, we are not really breaking any news here in today's editorial.

We are, more or less aggregating the obvious:

Electric Vehicles are the future and many are powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries.

First Phosphate Corp. is mining a critical ingredient to these batteries and offers clear access to those who wish to invest in the future.

