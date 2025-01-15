(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong (China SAR) Beverages Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q2 2024 (Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hong Kong (China SAR) Quarterly Beverage Tracker Q2-24 covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest performance and developments on a quarterly basis.

Scope



Top line consumption volumes for Q2-2024 vs Q2-2023, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2023 provisional data and 2024 forecasts for all beverage categories.

Carbonates consumption data for Q2-2024 vs Q2-2023, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2023 provisional data and 2024 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor.

An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends. Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2024.

Reasons to Buy



Gain an in-depth understanding of the most up-to-date trends in the Hong Kong (China SAR) beverage industry to support and enhance your strategic planning.

Investigate the latest quarterly and emerging annual trends in Hong Kong (China SAR) to back your marketing initiatives.

Analyze the latest beverage category 2024 forecast projections to make well-informed decisions on the outlook in the marketplace for your company.

View a selection of the key quarterly new soft drinks product launches and identify competitor activity. Access a quarterly Special Focus on a current industry 'hot topic' offering qualitative insight from local consultants to determine opportunities for product innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Category Historic and Forecast Trends and New Products



Soft Drinks

Hot Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives

2. Data Tables

3. Product Definitions

4. Forecasting Methodology

