Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Semiconductor Market Challenges And Innovations: A Focus On The Ecosystem And The Levers That Will Accelerate Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Accelerators in the WBG Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

WBG semiconductors are at an early stage of commercialization and exhibit significant growth projections over the next 10 years.

For this reason, various integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and fabless manufacturers are adopting SiC and GaN devices for product development. They are engaging with customers across verticals such as automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer to capitalize on this high-growth opportunity. That said, the projected growth in the WBG semiconductor market during the next 10 years can only happen if companies overcome the challenges associated with cost, yield, and reliability through research and innovation efforts.

This study identifies the spectrum of challenges the WBG semiconductor market faces and rates the top 3 challenges that impact market growth the most. It identifies the main innovations in the WBG ecosystem (which are in different stages of commercialization) that will overcome these challenges and accelerate market growth for WBG semiconductor devices.

The innovations are focused more on the ecosystem than the devices themselves. The study focuses less on market performance and quantitative aspects and more on identifying the levers that will accelerate market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Qromis

Infineon

KISAB

DISCO Corporation

AIXTRON SE

SiC Innovation Alliance

Keysight Technologies Axus Technology

Key Topics Covered

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Differentiation Between Silicon and WBG Semiconductors

SiC Manufacturing Value Chain

GaN Manufacturing Value Chain

Growth Metrics

WBG Semiconductors: The Power Market Functioning as a Growth Engine Throughout the Decade

WBG Semiconductor Industry Overview

WBG Power Semiconductor Landscape: Materials, Applications, and Future Trends, Global, 2024

Challenges in the WBG Semiconductor Landscape

Significance of Cost, Yield, and Reliability Issues in the WBG Semiconductor Market

Overcoming Cost Challenges with Increased Wafer Size

Qromis: Engineered Substrate (QST)

Infineon: 300 mm GaN-on-Si Wafer

KISAB: Basal Plane Dislocation (BPD)-free SiC Substrates

DISCO Corporation: KABRA Process for GaN and SiC Substrates

AIXTRON SE: G10-GaN Platform for Power and RF Applications

SiC Innovation Alliance

Keysight Technologies: 4881HV Wafer Test System

Axus Technology: CapstoneA CS200 Platform

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis

Key Technology Trends Accelerating WBG Market Growth



Move from Planar to Trench SiC Transistor Structures for Higher Power Density and Lower Conduction Resistance Packaging Trends in WBG Semiconductor Power Modules

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in the Power GaN Landscape

Growth Opportunity 2: Power Efficiency Legislations Across End-user Industries Growth Opportunity 3: Developments in Next-generation Power Semiconductor Materials

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

List of Exhibits

