Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Semiconductor Market Challenges And Innovations: A Focus On The Ecosystem And The Levers That Will Accelerate Market Growth
Date
1/15/2025 7:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovations in Substrate, Process, Testing, and Inspection Equipment are Critical to Overcome Cost, Yield, and Reliability Challenges
Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Accelerators in the WBG Semiconductor Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
WBG semiconductors are at an early stage of commercialization and exhibit significant growth projections over the next 10 years.
For this reason, various integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and fabless manufacturers are adopting SiC and GaN devices for product development. They are engaging with customers across verticals such as automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer to capitalize on this high-growth opportunity. That said, the projected growth in the WBG semiconductor market during the next 10 years can only happen if companies overcome the challenges associated with cost, yield, and reliability through research and innovation efforts.
This study identifies the spectrum of challenges the WBG semiconductor market faces and rates the top 3 challenges that impact market growth the most. It identifies the main innovations in the WBG ecosystem (which are in different stages of commercialization) that will overcome these challenges and accelerate market growth for WBG semiconductor devices.
The innovations are focused more on the ecosystem than the devices themselves. The study focuses less on market performance and quantitative aspects and more on identifying the levers that will accelerate market growth.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Qromis Infineon KISAB DISCO Corporation AIXTRON SE SiC Innovation Alliance Keysight Technologies Axus Technology
Key Topics Covered
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Differentiation Between Silicon and WBG Semiconductors SiC Manufacturing Value Chain GaN Manufacturing Value Chain Growth Metrics WBG Semiconductors: The Power Market Functioning as a Growth Engine Throughout the Decade WBG Semiconductor Industry Overview WBG Power Semiconductor Landscape: Materials, Applications, and Future Trends, Global, 2024 Challenges in the WBG Semiconductor Landscape Significance of Cost, Yield, and Reliability Issues in the WBG Semiconductor Market Overcoming Cost Challenges with Increased Wafer Size Qromis: Engineered Substrate (QST) Infineon: 300 mm GaN-on-Si Wafer KISAB: Basal Plane Dislocation (BPD)-free SiC Substrates DISCO Corporation: KABRA Process for GaN and SiC Substrates AIXTRON SE: G10-GaN Platform for Power and RF Applications SiC Innovation Alliance Keysight Technologies: 4881HV Wafer Test System Axus Technology: CapstoneA CS200 Platform Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis
Key Technology Trends Accelerating WBG Market Growth
Move from Planar to Trench SiC Transistor Structures for Higher Power Density and Lower Conduction Resistance Packaging Trends in WBG Semiconductor Power Modules
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Advancements in the Power GaN Landscape Growth Opportunity 2: Power Efficiency Legislations Across End-user Industries Growth Opportunity 3: Developments in Next-generation Power Semiconductor Materials
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN15012025004107003653ID1109092992
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.