Women Agniveers Make Historic Mark At Army Day Parade In Pune; Showcase Strength, Dedication

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, Jan 15 (IANS) In a historic and empowering display, women Agniveers took centre stage at the prestigious Day Parade held in Pune, marking a significant milestone in the Indian Army's journey towards gender inclusion and empowerment. The women Agniveer contingent, led by Captain Sandhya, proudly marched before top military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, in a show of unwavering dedication for the nation.

Speaking with IANS, Agniveer Lakshmi Bisht expressed her joy, saying, "I am proud to be an Agniveer. To parade on Army Day and Republic Day in such a short time is a great honour. As Agniveers, we are doing the same as other soldiers, and this is a huge opportunity for women who wish to serve the nation. It's wonderful to be part of this change."

Fellow Agniveer Anamika echoed her sentiments, saying, "It feels amazing to be part of the Army Day parade. It's a significant moment for all of us. Serving the country as an Agniveer is a dream come true, and I feel proud to be here."

Renuka Kumari, another Agniveer, shared her pride in fulfilling her dream of joining the Indian Army. "It's a dream come true. After joining the Agniveer initiative, I had the honour of parading on Republic Day, and now on Army Day. It's a big achievement, especially for women who are now getting opportunities to join the Army," she said.

For Agniveer Neha Jat, the experience was equally fulfilling. "There is no difference between Agniveers and other service personnel. We are treated equally and given the same respect. Joining the Army was my dream, and now, with the Agniveer scheme, I feel like my life has changed. Parading in front of the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff is a moment I will cherish forever," Neha remarked.

The women's contingent was led by Captain Sandhya, who expressed immense pride in guiding the motivated women soldiers.

"It was an honour to lead such a determined group of women. We have been practicing for over 40 days, and today, seeing them march with such enthusiasm fills me with pride," said Captain Sandhya.

In a speech marking the occasion, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi extended his gratitude to the citizens of the country and the people of Pune for their unwavering support.

"On this Army Day, we pay tribute to the soldiers who have served this nation with dedication and salute the citizens who continue to support us," he said.

The event in Pune is particularly historic as it marks the first time the city has hosted the Army Day parade. A momentous aspect of this year's parade was the inclusion of the women Agniveer contingent, which furthered the remarkable journey of women in the Indian Army. Their participation highlights the progress made since 2019 when women were first inducted into the Corps of Military Police (CMP), a historic achievement for the Indian Army.

The women Agniveers have not only excelled in their military roles but have also made their mark in national and international sports, bringing pride and recognition to the Armed Forces.