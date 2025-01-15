عربي


Armenian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over TV Program

1/15/2025 7:06:49 AM

Akbar Novruz

On January 15, the Russian Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported this.

It was stated that the reason for this was the "artificially created narratives against the Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia" in the "Vesti nedeli" program broadcast on the All-Russian State Television channel on January 12 of this year.

"During the meeting, the ambassador was presented with a corresponding protest note," the statement emphasized.

