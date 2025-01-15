Armenian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over TV Program
1/15/2025 7:06:49 AM
On January 15, the Russian Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey
Kopyrkin, was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry,
Azernews reports.
The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported
this.
It was stated that the reason for this was the "artificially
created narratives against the Sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Armenia" in the "Vesti nedeli" program broadcast on
the All-Russian State Television channel on January 12 of this
year.
"During the meeting, the ambassador was presented with a
corresponding protest note," the statement emphasized.
