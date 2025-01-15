KUNA, Egypt's Nat'l Press Authority Discuss Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- KUNA's Deputy Director General Mohammad Al-Mannai and Chairman of Egypt's National Press Authority Abdulsadiq Al-Shorbagy discussed joint cooperation to enhance relations between Kuwait and Egypt.

The meeting took place in Cairo on Wednesday, during KUNA's delegation visit to share experience with their Egyptian counterparts.

Al-Mannai underlined in a statement the importance of sharing experience and ideas between Kuwaiti and Egyptian institutes to develop the field and enable the two sides to face the growing challenges in the Arab World.

The shared visits between the two sides are part of the strong media, political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries, he added.

On his part, Al-Shorbagy welcomed the visit of KUNA's delegation, affirming the strength of Kuwait-Egyptian ties on all levels.

He hoped that such visits will boost media cooperation and allow the two sides to keep up with the recent technological developments in the media field.

The two sides discussed a prosposal to issue a joint photobook on the Kuwaiti-Egyptian relations that includes the most prominent authors from both sides and the main visits between the two countries. (end)

