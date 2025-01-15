Timken To Announce Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Financial Results On Feb. 5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE:

TKR ; ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, will release its 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year results on Wednesday, Feb. 5, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available at .

Conference Call:



Timken's Q4 2024 Earnings Results

Wednesday,

Feb. 5, 2025

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 833-470-1428

or 404-975-4839

Access Code: 414077

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)



Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through

Feb. 19, 2025:

866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194

Replay Access Code: 372475





Live Webcast:







Register in advance:





About The Timken Company

The Timken Company

(NYSE: TKR ;

a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted

$4.8 billion

in sales in 2023 and employs 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]



SOURCE The Timken Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED