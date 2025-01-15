STAGWELL (STGW) LAUNCHES IN ITALY WITH APPOINTMENT OF DIEGO RICCHIUTI AS LOCAL CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Diego has 30+ years' experience in the advertising industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of MullenLowe Italia where he worked with many international clients of a high calibre.

In his previous positions, he worked with brands such as Allianz, Edgewell Personal Care, McDonald's, Costa Crociere, Phoenix Pharma, Unilever, Lufthansa, ENI.

The opening of Stagwell Italy comes after an exciting year of expansion for Stagwell in Europe following the opening of its European headquarters in London in April 2024 along with three 2024 European acquisitions: UNICEPTA (Germany), a leading provider of media intelligence, Sidekick (UK), an award-winning collective of specialist agencies focused on experiential, digital storytelling, and branded content and WHAT'S NEXT PARTNERS (France), a digital brand and marketing consultancy specializing in data-powered strategies, integrated communications, and creative content.

Italy allows us to bring our challenger mindset and unique capabilities to an important market. As we continue strategic European growth and remain an ideal size for clients, Diego and his network are vital to Stagwell's ambitions to expand seamlessly into Italy," shared Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Mark Penn.



James Townsend, CEO of Stagwell EMEA, said, "As we continue to execute our global growth strategy, our EMEA region continues to develop rapidly and Diego Ricchiuti brings the strategic experience with enterprise brands we need for Stagwell Italy to have a fast start in a key market for us."

Diego Ricchiuti, recently appointed CEO of Stagwell Italy, added, "With over three decades of advertising experience, I think Stagwell's collective capabilities spanning consumer research, media, data, technology, creative, and digital transformation represents the most modern and innovative player in the industry and I am excited to be a part of this impressive network. I can't wait to help James and the team take Stagwell to the next level."

