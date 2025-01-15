Gobolt Parcel Achieves 562% Yoy Growth In Electric Vehicle Deliveries, Setting A New Company Record For Sustainable Last-Mile Deliveries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GoBolt ,

a company building the largest sustainable network, is proud to announce an extraordinary 562% year-over-year growth in electric vehicle (EV) deliveries through its flagship service, GoBolt Parcel. In 2024, GoBolt Parcel completed an impressive 1.5 million shipments powered by EVs, solidifying its leadership in sustainable logistics across Canada and the U.S.

Leading the Charge in Sustainable Logistics

GoBolt Parcel's transformative growth highlights the company's dedication to reducing emissions and creating a more sustainable delivery network. In 2024, GoBolt completed 1.5 million shipments via electric vehicles, avoiding 1,090 tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) - the same as eliminating the use of 111,267 gallons of gas. Additionally, GoBolt planted 35,028 trees in partnership with restoration platform veritree , further reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Empowering Brands to Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Several leading brands with strong sustainability missions have partnered with GoBolt Parcel to significantly reduce their carbon footprint. These brands include North America's largest athleisure retailer, the fastest-growing global marketplaces, and leading personal care companies. Many of these merchants now complete more than half of their deliveries using electric vehicles, with some achieving EV adoption rates close to 70% of their total shipments with GoBolt.

Record-Setting Quarterly Growth

GoBolt's 562% YoY increase in EV deliveries demonstrates its ability to scale sustainably. Quarterly EV deliveries surged from 156,000 in Q1 to 694,000 in Q4, a remarkable rise of over 345%. This consistent upward trajectory highlights GoBolt's success in expanding EV-powered operations to meet the rising demand for sustainable delivery solutions.

A Bold Vision for Sustainable Logistics

"Our 562% YoY growth in EV deliveries is a testament to our commitment to transforming an antiquated logistics industry into a more sustainable, forward-thinking one," said Mark Ang, CEO of GoBolt. "This milestone reflects the collective efforts of our team and merchant partners to create meaningful environmental change."

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt .



