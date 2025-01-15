(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovations in Material Tech Drive Protective Packaging to $46.42 Billion Worldwide

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Packaging Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Material Type (Plastic, Paper, and Other Material Types), By Packaging Type, By End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protective Packaging market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.65% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 32.99 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 46.42 Billion in 2030.

Protective packaging solutions are broadly categorized into three segments by material type (plastic, paper, and others), by packaging type (rigid, flexible, and foam), and by end-user applications. Each of these segments plays a unique role in fulfilling the requirements of durability, cushioning, and lightweight properties essential for diverse industries. The market is driven by technological advancements in packaging materials and techniques, such as the use of biodegradable plastics, air cushion technology, and innovative foam designs.

The e-commerce sector is a significant driver of demand. As online shopping becomes a dominant retail format globally, protective packaging ensures that goods are delivered to consumers intact, particularly delicate or high-value products like electronics and glassware. Additionally, the healthcare sector relies on specialized packaging solutions to preserve the sterility and integrity of medical supplies, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals.

The market's growth is primarily propelled by rising consumer awareness of sustainable packaging, stringent environmental regulations, and an increasing emphasis on circular economies. Major players are investing in developing eco-friendly solutions, such as recyclable and biodegradable materials, to reduce the environmental footprint of packaging. Innovations in lightweight, durable, and high-performance materials cater to evolving industry demands, making protective packaging both cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.

In developed regions like North America and Europe, market growth is fueled by technological innovations and stringent regulatory requirements promoting sustainable practices. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia, are witnessing rapid growth due to industrial expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a burgeoning middle class fueling demand for packaged goods.

The global protective packaging market is set to experience robust growth, driven by an estimated rise in e-commerce penetration, the proliferation of omnichannel retailing, and heightened awareness of product safety. The push toward sustainability is expected to redefine the competitive landscape, with leading players differentiating themselves through innovative product offerings and commitment to environmentally friendly practices. Emerging technologies, such as smart and active packaging, are likely to become pivotal, ensuring the protective packaging market remains dynamic and essential for global industries.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Protective Packaging Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Protective Packaging Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Protective Packaging Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Protective Packaging Market By Material Type (Plastic, Paper, and Other Material Types).

The report analyses the Protective Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible, and Foam).

The report analyses the Protective Packaging Market By End-User (E-Commerce & Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and, Food & Beverage).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Material Type, By Packaging Type & By End-User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report are Amcor, DS Smith, WestRock Company, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Global Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki, Mondi, Graphic Packaging International and Tetra Pak.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Invest in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

2.2 Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience

3. Global Protective Packaging Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Protective Packaging Market

3.2 Global Protective Packaging Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Protective Packaging Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Protective Packaging Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Protective Packaging Market Segmentation: By Material Type

3.6 Global Protective Packaging Market Segmentation: By Packaging Type

3.7 Global Protective Packaging Market Segmentation: By End-User

4. Protective Packaging Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Protective Packaging Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Protective Packaging Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Protective Packaging Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East & Africa Protective Packaging Market: Historic and Forecast

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Protective Packaging Market

9.2 Drivers

9.3 Restraints

9.4 Trends

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

10.1 Porter Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

11.1 Companies' Material Type Positioning

11.2 Market Position Matrix

11.3 Market Share Analysis of Protective Packaging Market

11.4 Company Profiles



Amcor

DS Smith

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi plc

Graphic Packaging International Tetra Pak

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900