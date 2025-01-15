Firefighters work overnight to control LA wildfires amid weather warning

(MENAFN) Firefighters worked tirelessly overnight to control the wildfires that continue to ravage the greater Los Angeles area. A "particularly dangerous" wind warning is in effect through Wednesday, with critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions predicted for coastal Southern California, including the areas affected by the fires in Los Angeles County. According to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), these conditions could contribute to the spread of the flames.



The dangerous wind situation began Tuesday and will last through noon Wednesday for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. These strong Santa Ana winds, combined with dry fuels, pose a heightened risk for large fires, rapid spread, and long-range spotting. The NWS emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting the combination of dry conditions, powerful winds, and recent fire behavior as especially dangerous.



The wildfires in the Los Angeles area have claimed at least 25 lives and caused significant damage. Over 12,300 structures have been destroyed, and more than 40,600 acres of land have been scorched by the flames. The destruction has been devastating, leaving many families and communities in crisis.



As of Tuesday morning, the two largest fires—the Palisades and Eaton wildfires—were still burning. The Palisades fire was 17 percent contained, while the Eaton fire was 34 percent contained. Firefighters are continuing to battle these massive blazes, but the conditions remain challenging and volatile.

MENAFN15012025000045015839ID1109092812