Probiotics In Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements And Animal Feed Markets: A $102+ Billion Opportunity By 2029

Jan. 15, 2025

The Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market was valued at USD 69.8 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 102.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.90%.



This report provides analysis and market projections for the probiotics market from 2023 through 2029 and analyzes the market shares of leading companies. The probiotics market is segmented by application into food and beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed and others. It is further segmented by genus into Lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, streptococcus, bacillus and others, and by function into regular and therapy.

The end-user market is segmented into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals. By sales channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, pharmacies, online, specialty stores and others. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report includes:



302 data tables and 35 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global market for probiotics in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed applications

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the market size for probiotics, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, genus, function, application, end use (human/animals), sales channel, and region

Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2024-2029)

Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and regulatory requirements for probiotics

Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the food and beverages industry

Market share analysis of the key market participants offering probiotic-enhanced products, their research priorities, product portfolios and the competitive landscape Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Danone, Chr. Hansen A/S, part of Novonesis, DSM B.V., and Kerry Group.

